National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Will Yeah! lead Usher's halftime; Taylor Swift cameo? Published Feb. 2, 2024 3:18 p.m. ET

In the Super Bowl novelty odds prop market, bettors can bet on the color of the Gatorade victory bath, the coin toss, the length of the national anthem, and this year, a marriage proposal.

It's only right, then, that fans can also sprinkle a little cash on the halftime performance.

Taking the stage this year as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime is pop star and cultural icon, Usher.

The singer's discography ranges almost three decades, so with more than a CD's worth of hits on his resume, bettors are beginning to wonder which song will kick off Usher's set.

Let's dive into the odds:

USHER'S FIRST HALFTIME SONG PERFORMED ODDS (at BETMGM)*

Yeah!: +225

My Way: +225

DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love: +500

Love in this Club: +600

OMG: +800

Boyfriend: +1100

Superstar: +1100

Burn: +1200

Good, Good: +1800

My Boo: +2000

*odds as of 2/2/2024

Because the Super Bowl is quite literally one of the biggest stages in pop culture every year, there's always a possibility that Usher brings some superstar company along with him for the ride.

So which one of his celebrity music artists will join him on the field at Allegiant?

There are odds on that, too.

USHER HALFTIME SHOW GUEST APPEARANCE ODDS (at FanDuel)*

Alicia Keys: -330

Ludacris: -250

Lil Jon: -102

Nicki Minaj: +310

Diddy: +390

Justin Bieber: +400

Pitbull: +410

Lil Wayne: +550

Taylor Swift: +550

David Guetta: +640

*odds as of 2/2/2024

