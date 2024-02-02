National Football League
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Will Yeah! lead Usher's halftime; Taylor Swift cameo?
Feb. 2, 2024

In the Super Bowl novelty odds prop market, bettors can bet on the color of the Gatorade victory bath, the coin toss, the length of the national anthem, and this year, a marriage proposal

It's only right, then, that fans can also sprinkle a little cash on the halftime performance.

Taking the stage this year as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime is pop star and cultural icon, Usher.

The singer's discography ranges almost three decades, so with more than a CD's worth of hits on his resume, bettors are beginning to wonder which song will kick off Usher's set.

Let's dive into the odds:

USHER'S FIRST HALFTIME SONG PERFORMED ODDS (at BETMGM)*

Yeah!: +225
My Way: +225
DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love: +500
Love in this Club: +600
OMG: +800
Boyfriend: +1100
Superstar: +1100
Burn: +1200
Good, Good: +1800
My Boo: +2000

*odds as of 2/2/2024

Because the Super Bowl is quite literally one of the biggest stages in pop culture every year, there's always a possibility that Usher brings some superstar company along with him for the ride.

So which one of his celebrity music artists will join him on the field at Allegiant?

There are odds on that, too.

USHER HALFTIME SHOW GUEST APPEARANCE ODDS (at FanDuel)*

Alicia Keys: -330
Ludacris: -250
Lil Jon: -102
Nicki Minaj: +310
Diddy: +390
Justin Bieber: +400
Pitbull: +410
Lil Wayne: +550
Taylor Swift: +550
David Guetta: +640

*odds as of 2/2/2024

Which Super Bowl halftime prop bets will you be making ahead of the Big Game?

Stay tuned to FOXSports.com for the latest in NFL news and other sports!

