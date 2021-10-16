College football Week 7 top plays: Oklahoma State-Texas, Kentucky-Georgia and more
Week 7 of the college football season is underway as a slew of undefeated teams are fighting to keep their perfect records alive.
Undefeated Oklahoma State is in Texas taking on the Longhorns. Meanwhile, No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0) is off to a hot start against UCF, while No. 10 Michigan State (6-0) is in a tight battle with Indiana.
In the afternoon, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) take on the unbeaten Kentucky Wildcats (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) and No. 2 Iowa looks to extend its record to 7-0 against Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
And tonight, No. 5 Alabama will try to get back on track with a victory against Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) after a stunning loss last week to unranked Texas A&M knocked the Crimson Tide out of the top spot in the AP Poll.
Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.
No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas
No. 5 to the house
Texas opened things with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that found pay dirt. The TD came from none other than Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson.
Another one
Robinson found a path to the end zone again, this time on a reception.
Stolen goods
OK State pulled within four after a long interception return for a TD in the second quarter.
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
Still to come!
THE BEST OF THE REST:
Nix for six
Auburn's Bo Nix kicked things off with this dime to Ja'Varrius Johnson.
Defense to offense
Michigan State came up with a big first quarter pick-six to pull ahead of Indiana.
Record-setter
How about this for a fuel injection? We can thank Ohio's Armani Rogers for this historic run!
Makin 'em miss
Sheesh, Isaiah Spiller. Don't make 'em look too silly.
Throwing up a prayer
Florida's Emory Jones tossed up this care package to the heavens … and it fell right into the lap of Justin Shorter.
For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!