College Football College football Week 7 top plays: Oklahoma State-Texas, Kentucky-Georgia and more 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the college football season is underway as a slew of undefeated teams are fighting to keep their perfect records alive.

Undefeated Oklahoma State is in Texas taking on the Longhorns. Meanwhile, No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0) is off to a hot start against UCF, while No. 10 Michigan State (6-0) is in a tight battle with Indiana.

In the afternoon, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) take on the unbeaten Kentucky Wildcats (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) and No. 2 Iowa looks to extend its record to 7-0 against Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

And tonight, No. 5 Alabama will try to get back on track with a victory against Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) after a stunning loss last week to unranked Texas A&M knocked the Crimson Tide out of the top spot in the AP Poll.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas

No. 5 to the house

Texas opened things with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that found pay dirt. The TD came from none other than Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson.

Another one

Robinson found a path to the end zone again, this time on a reception.

Stolen goods

OK State pulled within four after a long interception return for a TD in the second quarter.

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

Still to come!

THE BEST OF THE REST:

Nix for six

Auburn's Bo Nix kicked things off with this dime to Ja'Varrius Johnson.

Defense to offense

Michigan State came up with a big first quarter pick-six to pull ahead of Indiana.

Record-setter

How about this for a fuel injection? We can thank Ohio's Armani Rogers for this historic run!

Makin 'em miss

Sheesh, Isaiah Spiller. Don't make 'em look too silly.

Throwing up a prayer

Florida's Emory Jones tossed up this care package to the heavens … and it fell right into the lap of Justin Shorter.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.