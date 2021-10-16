College Football Purdue Boilermakers stun No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes at home with 24-7 upset 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Four of the top five teams in college football entered Saturday undefeated.

They haven't all stayed that way, thanks to Purdue's stunning upset of Iowa.

The Boilermakers dominated the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, winning 24-7 by beating Iowa at its own game. Purdue recorded three interceptions in the contest and largely neutralized Iowa's offense.

Iowa was held to 271 total yards of offense while Purdue racked up 464 yards, mainly through the air, thanks to QB Aidan O'Connell's 375-yard passing performance.

Junior wide receiver David Bell also continued his dominant season, racking up 240 receiving yards.

It seems that upsets have become par for the course for Purdue, with the Boilermakers becoming college football giant-killers of sorts.

The loss for Iowa has major ramifications for not just the College Football Playoff race but also the Big Ten conference championship picture.

Entering Saturday, the Big Ten had five teams in the AP top 10, with Iowa one of the remaining undefeateds from the conference, along with No. 8 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes now instead join No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State as one-loss Big Ten teams (the Hawkeyes own a win over Penn State).

Iowa remains in first place in the Big Ten West division, with the conference's four other ranked teams all calling the East division home. The Hawkeyes don't face another team currently ranked for the remainder of the regular season, and as a result, their margin for error is now nonexistent if they are to keep alive any hope of still making the playoff.

With an upset of this magnitude, there was plenty of reaction across Twitter. Here are some of the highlights.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.