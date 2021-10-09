College Football No. 1 Alabama stunned by Texas A&M, suffers first loss since 2019 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Alabama 's winning streak is no more. And its No. 1 ranking is sure to follow.

While the official college football AP Top 25 poll won't be released until Sunday, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide will most certainly not be at the top of it after falling on the road at Texas A&M on Saturday night, 41-38.

The defeat snapped Alabama's 19-game winning streak and was the defending national champions' first loss since a defeat to rival Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019. The Crimson Tide also had their string of 100 consecutive victories against unranked opponents broken – a streak that was the longest in FBS history.

However, it was the upset that almost wasn't.

The Aggies ran out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter after forcing Alabama into two turnovers in the first quarter, and at the half, Texas A&M led 24-10.

But as the second half wore on, it became a back-and-forth affair. Alabama pulled to within one at 31-30 on a field goal with 8:48 left. The Crimson Tide then took a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go, their first lead since the 6:42 mark of the first quarter.

At that point, it seemed the Tide has weathered the upset big and regained control.

Still, in the face of adversity, the Aggies would end the game with 10 unanswered points, including the game-winning field as time expired.

A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who hit 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, hit Ainias Smith with a 25-yard TD passes to tie the score at 38 with three minutes left.

After the Aggies defense forced an Alabama three-and-out, Calzada drove the Aggies 54 yards in eight plays for a game-winning, 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Entering Saturday, Nick Saban was 24-0 against his former assistants, including 4-0 against Jimbo Fisher.

But finally, the pupil bested the master.

With such a surprising and historic win for A&M, social media was quick to react:

