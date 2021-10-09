College Football
No. 1 Alabama stunned by Texas A&M, suffers first loss since 2019 No. 1 Alabama stunned by Texas A&M, suffers first loss since 2019
College Football

No. 1 Alabama stunned by Texas A&M, suffers first loss since 2019

56 mins ago

Alabama's winning streak is no more. And its No. 1 ranking is sure to follow.

While the official college football AP Top 25 poll won't be released until Sunday, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide will most certainly not be at the top of it after falling on the road at Texas A&M on Saturday night, 41-38.

The defeat snapped Alabama's 19-game winning streak and was the defending national champions' first loss since a defeat to rival Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019. The Crimson Tide also had their string of 100 consecutive victories against unranked opponents broken – a streak that was the longest in FBS history.

However, it was the upset that almost wasn't.

The Aggies ran out to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter after forcing Alabama into two turnovers in the first quarter, and at the half, Texas A&M led 24-10. 

But as the second half wore on, it became a back-and-forth affair. Alabama pulled to within one at 31-30 on a field goal with 8:48 left. The Crimson Tide then took a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go, their first lead since the 6:42 mark of the first quarter.

At that point, it seemed the Tide has weathered the upset big and regained control.

Still, in the face of adversity, the Aggies would end the game with 10 unanswered points, including the game-winning field as time expired.

A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who hit 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, hit Ainias Smith with a 25-yard TD passes to tie the score at 38 with three minutes left.

After the Aggies defense forced an Alabama three-and-out, Calzada drove the Aggies 54 yards in eight plays for a game-winning, 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Entering Saturday, Nick Saban was 24-0 against his former assistants, including 4-0 against Jimbo Fisher. 

But finally, the pupil bested the master.

With such a surprising and historic win for A&M, social media was quick to react:

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
One Wild Saturday
College Football

One Wild Saturday

One Wild Saturday
No. 1 Alabama went down. Iowa held off Penn State in a slugfest. OU and Ole Miss won shootouts. Saturday was a wild one.
7 mins ago
Saturday Standouts
College Football

Saturday Standouts

Saturday Standouts
C.J. Stroud is hitting his stride, while Kennedy Brooks had a career day. Check out the top performers from Saturday's games.
22 mins ago
College Football Odds Week 6
College Football

College Football Odds Week 6

College Football Odds Week 6
Check out the closing lines and betting results for the Top 25 games in CFB Week 6 here.
4 hours ago
Spencer Rattled
Oklahoma Sooners

Spencer Rattled

Spencer Rattled
A QB controversy is brewing in Oklahoma. And Lincoln Riley might be leaning away from Spencer Rattler after Saturday.
9 hours ago
How to Bet Michigan-Nebraska
College Football

How to Bet Michigan-Nebraska

How to Bet Michigan-Nebraska
Betting odds, stats, and trends for the big game on Saturday when Michigan plays Nebraska.
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes