College football Week 7 live updates: Ohio State-Purdue, Iowa State-Cincinnati, more
Week 6 of the college football season is here, and Saturday's slate is stacked with must-see matchups!
Kicking things off, No. 2 Michigan is playing host to Indiana on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Follow the action here. Elsewhere, No. 3 Ohio State — one of 14 remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS — is aiming to stay that way upon facing Purdue. Heading into Saturday's tilt, the Buckeyes are 33-0 against unranked opponents under head coach Ryan Day.
Later, a ton of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 USC, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 15 Oregon State, No. 18 UCLA, No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 23 Kansas and No. 25 Miami (Fla.), among others.
Here are the top moments!
Hot start!
Marvin Harrison Jr. had the hot hands on the Buckeyes' opening drive, and he was rewarded with a 14-yard touchdown to put Ohio State ahead early, 6-0. The extra-point attempt from Jayden Fielding was no good.
Applying pressure
The Buckeyes ran the ball for seven out of eight plays during their ensuing scoring drive, with multiple players getting a touch. QB Devin Brown led the charge and nabbed the score to help lift his team to a 13-0 lead.
Not how they drew it up
Brown was about to make a 20-point game when he fumbled in the end zone, and Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins recovered the ball. The Boilermakers weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and punted three plays later.
Making a statement
On Ohio State's following possession, QB Kyle McCord connected with TE Cade Stover for a 4-yard score to extend the Buckeyes' lead, 20-0.
Running away with it!
McCord found a sprinting Cade Stover for a 14-yard TD, and earlier in the quarter TE Dallan Hayden found the end zone for a 1-yard rushing TD.
The two third quarter scores put the Buckeyes up 34-0.
First on the board
The Cyclones were first to strike after DB T.J. Tampa picked off a pass at Cincinnati's 34-yard line. Iowa State ended the drive with a field goal from Chase Contreraz to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Finding a rhythm
Then, the Bearcats grabbed a 7-3 lead after QB Emory Jones connected with TE Chamon Metayer on a 20-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter.
Ground game strong
Iowa State regained the lead, 10-7, early in the second quarter when QB Rocco Becht punched in a two-yard score.
Boom!
Becht followed that up with another stellar drive, first linking up with wideout Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard gain that put the Cyclones deep in enemy territory.
Firing on all cylinders
Then, Becht found TE Benjamin Brahmer a 14-yard passing touchdown to make it a 10-point game, 17-7, headed into halftime. It marked the seventh consecutive game in which Becht has thrown a passing score.
What a run!
Wideout Jaylin Noel had a 72-yard kickoff return to set the Cyclones up in good field position to start the second half.
Contreraz finished the drive with a field goal to push Iowa State up by 13 points.
Leap for it!
Cyclones TE Stevo Klotz got his first career touchdown reception after grabbing one out the air on first-and-10 in the fourth quarter.
Stay tuned for updates!
Coming up:
No. 8 Oregon at No 7 Washington (3:30 p.m. ET)
No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)
No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET)
No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat discusses Oregon-Washington, other Week 7 bets
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for USC-Notre Dame, Panthers-Dolphins
2023 College Football Week 7 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
What to expect in Oregon-Washington, USC-Notre Dame, other Week 7 matchups
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 6
-
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, odds, picks
Joel Klatt's top Heisman Trophy candidates heading into Week 7
J.J. McCarthy focused on current challenge as Michigan's schedule ramps up
-
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat discusses Oregon-Washington, other Week 7 bets
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for USC-Notre Dame, Panthers-Dolphins
2023 College Football Week 7 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
What to expect in Oregon-Washington, USC-Notre Dame, other Week 7 matchups
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 6
-
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, odds, picks
Joel Klatt's top Heisman Trophy candidates heading into Week 7
J.J. McCarthy focused on current challenge as Michigan's schedule ramps up