College Football College football Week 7 live updates: Ohio State-Purdue, Iowa State-Cincinnati, more Updated Oct. 14, 2023 2:53 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the college football season is here, and Saturday's slate is stacked with must-see matchups!

Kicking things off, No. 2 Michigan is playing host to Indiana on FOX's " Big Noon Kickoff ." Follow the action here . Elsewhere, No. 3 Ohio State — one of 14 remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS — is aiming to stay that way upon facing Purdue. Heading into Saturday's tilt, the Buckeyes are 33-0 against unranked opponents under head coach Ryan Day.

Later, a ton of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 USC, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 15 Oregon State, No. 18 UCLA, No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 23 Kansas and No. 25 Miami (Fla.), among others.

Here are the top moments!

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue

Hot start!

Marvin Harrison Jr. had the hot hands on the Buckeyes' opening drive, and he was rewarded with a 14-yard touchdown to put Ohio State ahead early, 6-0. The extra-point attempt from Jayden Fielding was no good.

Applying pressure

The Buckeyes ran the ball for seven out of eight plays during their ensuing scoring drive, with multiple players getting a touch. QB Devin Brown led the charge and nabbed the score to help lift his team to a 13-0 lead.

Not how they drew it up

Brown was about to make a 20-point game when he fumbled in the end zone, and Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins recovered the ball. The Boilermakers weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and punted three plays later.

Making a statement

On Ohio State's following possession, QB Kyle McCord connected with TE Cade Stover for a 4-yard score to extend the Buckeyes' lead, 20-0.

Running away with it!

McCord found a sprinting Cade Stover for a 14-yard TD, and earlier in the quarter TE Dallan Hayden found the end zone for a 1-yard rushing TD.

The two third quarter scores put the Buckeyes up 34-0.

Iowa State at Cincinnati

First on the board

The Cyclones were first to strike after DB T.J. Tampa picked off a pass at Cincinnati's 34-yard line. Iowa State ended the drive with a field goal from Chase Contreraz to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Finding a rhythm

Then, the Bearcats grabbed a 7-3 lead after QB Emory Jones connected with TE Chamon Metayer on a 20-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter.

Cincinnati QB Emory Jones hits Chamon Metayer for a 20-yard TD

Ground game strong

Iowa State regained the lead, 10-7, early in the second quarter when QB Rocco Becht punched in a two-yard score.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht takes it to the house for an Iowa State TD

Boom!

Becht followed that up with another stellar drive, first linking up with wideout Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard gain that put the Cyclones deep in enemy territory.

Firing on all cylinders

Then, Becht found TE Benjamin Brahmer a 14-yard passing touchdown to make it a 10-point game, 17-7, headed into halftime. It marked the seventh consecutive game in which Becht has thrown a passing score.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht finds Benjamin Brahmer on a 14-yard TD pass

What a run!

Wideout Jaylin Noel had a 72-yard kickoff return to set the Cyclones up in good field position to start the second half.

Contreraz finished the drive with a field goal to push Iowa State up by 13 points.

Leap for it!

Cyclones TE Stevo Klotz got his first career touchdown reception after grabbing one out the air on first-and-10 in the fourth quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

No. 8 Oregon at No 7 Washington (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

