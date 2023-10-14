College Football
College football Week 7 live updates: Ohio State-Purdue, Iowa State-Cincinnati, more
College Football

College football Week 7 live updates: Ohio State-Purdue, Iowa State-Cincinnati, more

Updated Oct. 14, 2023 2:53 p.m. ET

Week 6 of the college football season is here, and Saturday's slate is stacked with must-see matchups!

Kicking things off, No. 2 Michigan is playing host to Indiana on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Follow the action here. Elsewhere, No. 3 Ohio State — one of 14 remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS — is aiming to stay that way upon facing Purdue. Heading into Saturday's tilt, the Buckeyes are 33-0 against unranked opponents under head coach Ryan Day.

Later, a ton of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 USC, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 15 Oregon State, No. 18 UCLA, No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 23 Kansas and No. 25 Miami (Fla.), among others.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue

Hot start!

Marvin Harrison Jr. had the hot hands on the Buckeyes' opening drive, and he was rewarded with a 14-yard touchdown to put Ohio State ahead early, 6-0. The extra-point attempt from Jayden Fielding was no good.

Applying pressure

The Buckeyes ran the ball for seven out of eight plays during their ensuing scoring drive, with multiple players getting a touch. QB Devin Brown led the charge and nabbed the score to help lift his team to a 13-0 lead.

Not how they drew it up

Brown was about to make a 20-point game when he fumbled in the end zone, and Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins recovered the ball. The Boilermakers weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, and punted three plays later.

Making a statement

On Ohio State's following possession, QB Kyle McCord connected with TE Cade Stover for a 4-yard score to extend the Buckeyes' lead, 20-0.

Running away with it!

McCord found a sprinting Cade Stover for a 14-yard TD, and earlier in the quarter TE Dallan Hayden found the end zone for a 1-yard rushing TD.

The two third quarter scores put the Buckeyes up 34-0.

Iowa State at Cincinnati

First on the board

The Cyclones were first to strike after DB T.J. Tampa picked off a pass at Cincinnati's 34-yard line. Iowa State ended the drive with a field goal from Chase Contreraz to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Finding a rhythm 

Then, the Bearcats grabbed a 7-3 lead after QB Emory Jones connected with TE Chamon Metayer on a 20-yard touchdown to close out the first quarter.

Cincinnati QB Emory Jones hits Chamon Metayer for a 20-yard TD

Cincinnati QB Emory Jones hits Chamon Metayer for a 20-yard TD

Ground game strong

Iowa State regained the lead, 10-7, early in the second quarter when QB Rocco Becht punched in a two-yard score.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht takes it to the house for an Iowa State TD

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht takes it to the house for an Iowa State TD

Boom!

Becht followed that up with another stellar drive, first linking up with wideout Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard gain that put the Cyclones deep in enemy territory.

Firing on all cylinders

Then, Becht found TE Benjamin Brahmer a 14-yard passing touchdown to make it a 10-point game, 17-7, headed into halftime. It marked the seventh consecutive game in which Becht has thrown a passing score.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht finds Benjamin Brahmer on a 14-yard TD pass

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht finds Benjamin Brahmer on a 14-yard TD pass

What a run!

Wideout Jaylin Noel had a 72-yard kickoff return to set the Cyclones up in good field position to start the second half.

Contreraz finished the drive with a field goal to push Iowa State up by 13 points.

Leap for it!

Cyclones TE Stevo Klotz got his first career touchdown reception after grabbing one out the air on first-and-10 in the fourth quarter. 

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

No. 8 Oregon at No 7 Washington (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
7
Washington Huskies
WASH

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
23
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
USC Trojans
USC
21
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
25
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA
12
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
15
Oregon State Beavers
OREST

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Big Ten
Big 12
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Georgia star Brock Bowers leaves game due to sprained left foot

Georgia star Brock Bowers leaves game due to sprained left foot

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes