College Football Big Noon Live: Everything to know ahead of Michigan vs. Indiana Published Oct. 13, 2023 11:15 a.m. ET

The data leading into Michigan's home game on Saturday against Indiana appears to predict a certain blowout. Some examples:

— The No. 2-ranked Wolverines are favored by 33 points.

— The Wolverines are No. 2 in the Big Ten in scoring offense and No. 1 in scoring defense. The Hoosiers rank 12th and 10th, respectively, in those metrics.

Historically, the difference is even more stark.

Michigan leads the all-time series 61-10 and has won 26 of the last 27 meetings. The Wolverines have also won 21 straight at Michigan Stadium, the site of Saturday's game.

The average score in those games? 37.4-14.8.

In fact, Indiana head coach Tom Allen wasn't even born the last time the Hoosiers won at the Big House (Oct. 21, 1967). Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was just 3.

If there is anything in Indiana's favor, it might be that the Hoosiers are coming off a bye week. And Allen used that break to fire offensive coordinator Walt Bell and hire Rod Carey. Will it make a difference against the Wolverines defense, which is the stingiest in the nation at 6.7 points per game allowed?

We'll find out on Saturday. In the meantime, scan below to check out everything you need to know heading into the game. Then check back on Saturday for "Big Noon Kickoff," followed by live in-game analysis on Michigan vs. Indiana.

Will Michigan continue to be a boa constrictor vs. Indiana?

PREGAME READING

Ohio State is winning with … defense?: At least so far this season, that seems to be the case. Check out our latest Big Ten Stock Watch from Michael Cohen.

Scouting the top Heisman candidates: From Michigan's J.J. McCarthy to USC's Caleb Williams, it's time to take a look at the NFL potential for the top Heisman candidates around the nation. Read the story from Rob Rang.

It's all about toughness: Among the top contenders this season, toughness has been a point of focus, and Big Ten favorite Michigan has been leading the way. Read the story from Bryan Fischer.

The key to unlocking Michigan's offense?: Speaking of McCarthy, his dual-threat talents might be crucial to pushing the Wolverines' offense to the next level, Michael Cohen writes.

PREGAME NUMBERS TO KNOW

22: Consecutive regular-season games won by Michigan, tied for the seventh-longest streak in Big Ten history.

No. 5: Hoosiers defensive lineman Andre Carter ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 20 total pressures (sacks, QB hits or hurries).

61-10: Michigan's all-time record against Indiana.

6.7: Points per game the Wolverines are allowing, which leads the NCAA.

18: The current conference winning streak for Michigan, which is one shy of matching the program record (19) set from 1990-92.

2,986: Career rushing yards for Michigan RB Blake Corum , good for 10th all-time at Michigan and 86 yards shy of passing Billy Taylor for ninth on the list.

[More numbers to know in Week 7 games]

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer .

