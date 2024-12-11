College Football Big Ten Conference releases 2025 football schedule Updated Dec. 12, 2024 11:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2025 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon, which kicks off in Week 3 of the season and concludes with the annual Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season.

The schedule uses the Flex Protect XVIII model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.

Week 3 will feature a pair of Big Ten matchups as Oregon will travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Northwestern, while USC will make the cross-country trip to West Lafeyette, Indiana, to battle Purdue.

Other notable matchups on the 2025 Big Ten football schedule include: Oregon at Penn State (Week 5), Indiana at Oregon (Week 7), Penn State at Ohio State (Week 10), Indiana at Penn State (Week 11) and Ohio State at Michigan (Week 14).

Selected Saturday games could be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.

Here is a look at the 2025 Big Ten college football schedule:

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

INDIANA HOOSIERS

IOWA HAWKEYES

MARYLAND TERRAPINS

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

OREGON DUCKS

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS

UCLA BRUINS

USC TROJANS

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WISCONSIN BADGERS

