College Football: The FOX Sports 2023 All-America team
In many ways, the conclusion of the 2023 regular season marks the end of an era in college football.
A slew of conference realignment moves are on the horizon, significant changes to the NCAA model are in the works, and there is the general feeling of wiping the slate clean given the amount of player turnover via graduation, the draft, or the transfer portal.
Despite all that, the most recent college football campaign certainly left a lasting memory and was one of the most indelible of recent vintage.
A new team graced the Playoff field, an undefeated Power 5 champion was inexplicably left out, records fell across the board on both sides of the ball and numerous programs reveled in unexpected resurgences.
Having covered the sport from the opening snaps of fall camp through the memorable results of Championship Weekend, our team of experts was able to sift through it all and narrow it down to a list of players who help tell the story of the season. These players stand above all others and are worthy enough to earn recognition as 2023 FOX Sports All-Americans.
This year, the Big Ten and Pac-12 tied for the most selections (12 each) across the first and second teams, followed by the Big 12 (9), SEC (9), ACC (5) and Mountain West (3). Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Oregon, Georgia and Notre Dame tied for the most-represented school with three players apiece.
With all that being said, here are our 2023 All-Americans, as selected by FOX Sports college football writers RJ Young, Laken Litman, Bryan Fischer and Michael Cohen.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Rome Odunze, Washington
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL: Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OL: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL: Zak Zinter, Michigan
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
DL: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL: Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah
LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
DB: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan
DB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DB: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Graham Nicholson, Miami-Ohio
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
PR: Xavier Worthy, Texas
KR: Jayden Harrison, Marshall
AP: Sione Vaki, Utah
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon
WR: Malik Washington, Virginia
WR: Keon Coleman, Florida State
TE: Cade Stover, Ohio State
OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OL: Jordan Morgan, Arizona
OL: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Byron Murphy II, Texas
DL: Howard Cross, Notre Dame
DL: Jalen Green, James Madison
DL: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
LB: Abdul Carter, Penn State
LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
DB: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB: Trey Taylor, Air Force
DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jose Pizano, UNLV
P: James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State
PR: LaJohntay Wester, FAU
KR: Zachariah Branch, USC
AP: Travis Hunter, Colorado
