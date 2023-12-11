College Football College Football: The FOX Sports 2023 All-America team Updated Dec. 11, 2023 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In many ways, the conclusion of the 2023 regular season marks the end of an era in college football.

A slew of conference realignment moves are on the horizon, significant changes to the NCAA model are in the works, and there is the general feeling of wiping the slate clean given the amount of player turnover via graduation, the draft, or the transfer portal.

Despite all that, the most recent college football campaign certainly left a lasting memory and was one of the most indelible of recent vintage.

A new team graced the Playoff field, an undefeated Power 5 champion was inexplicably left out, records fell across the board on both sides of the ball and numerous programs reveled in unexpected resurgences.

Having covered the sport from the opening snaps of fall camp through the memorable results of Championship Weekend, our team of experts was able to sift through it all and narrow it down to a list of players who help tell the story of the season. These players stand above all others and are worthy enough to earn recognition as 2023 FOX Sports All-Americans.

This year, the Big Ten and Pac-12 tied for the most selections (12 each) across the first and second teams, followed by the Big 12 (9), SEC (9), ACC (5) and Mountain West (3). Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Oregon, Georgia and Notre Dame tied for the most-represented school with three players apiece.

With all that being said, here are our 2023 All-Americans, as selected by FOX Sports college football writers RJ Young , Laken Litman , Bryan Fischer and Michael Cohen .

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Rome Odunze, Washington

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL: Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OL: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL: Zak Zinter, Michigan

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

DL: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah

LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

DB: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

DB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan

DB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DB: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Graham Nicholson, Miami-Ohio

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

PR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

KR: Jayden Harrison, Marshall

AP: Sione Vaki, Utah

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Bo Nix, Oregon

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon

WR: Malik Washington, Virginia

WR: Keon Coleman, Florida State

TE: Cade Stover, Ohio State

OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OL: Jordan Morgan, Arizona

OL: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Byron Murphy II, Texas

DL: Howard Cross, Notre Dame

DL: Jalen Green, James Madison

DL: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

LB: Abdul Carter, Penn State

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

DB: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

DB: Trey Taylor, Air Force

DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jose Pizano, UNLV

P: James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State

PR: LaJohntay Wester, FAU

KR: Zachariah Branch, USC

AP: Travis Hunter, Colorado

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter at @Michael_Cohen13 .

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

