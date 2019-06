Travis Shaw, Brewers third baseman (↓ DOWN)

Let’s just say there were those in the Milwaukee fanbase who weren’t thrilled when Keston Hiura was sent down to make room for Shaw, who was activated from the injured list in early June. Shaw had two hits in his first game back and homered on June 11 … but last week he was just 2-for-13 (.154), with both hits (a pair of singles) coming June 16 at San Francisco, with one walk and eight strikeouts. On June 17 and 18 against San Diego he came to the plate twice in each game and the end result was four strikeouts.