National Football League WR Tank Dell practices with Texans less than a month after being wounded in shooting Published May. 21, 2024 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Receiver Tank Dell participated in an offseason workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, less than a month after he was wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant.

The team said that Dell, who is entering his second season, sustained a "minor wound" in the April 27th shooting, which also injured nine others.

On Tuesday, Dell didn't appear to be limited as the team held its first voluntary offseason workout that was open to reporters. The team did some 7-on-7 work during the practice and Dell grabbed a pass from C.J. Stroud during that portion of the workout.

"I'm happy for Tank to get back out there," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Obviously, we know he went through a very tragic situation. We're just happy that he's here, happy that he's back out doing what he loves doing, and that's playing football. So, it's fun to see him running around and being the same player he's been before, just making plays and being a dynamic player for us. So, everyone is excited to see Tank back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dell did not speak to reporters Tuesday.

Dell was drafted in the third round in 2023 after a standout career at the University of Houston. He had 709 yards receiving and set a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown receptions last season before breaking his left fibula in December.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Houston Texans Tank Dell

share