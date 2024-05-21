National Football League
WR Tank Dell practices with Texans less than a month after being wounded in shooting
National Football League

WR Tank Dell practices with Texans less than a month after being wounded in shooting

Published May. 21, 2024 5:16 p.m. ET

Receiver Tank Dell participated in an offseason workout with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, less than a month after he was wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant.

The team said that Dell, who is entering his second season, sustained a "minor wound" in the April 27th shooting, which also injured nine others.

On Tuesday, Dell didn't appear to be limited as the team held its first voluntary offseason workout that was open to reporters. The team did some 7-on-7 work during the practice and Dell grabbed a pass from C.J. Stroud during that portion of the workout.

"I'm happy for Tank to get back out there," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Obviously, we know he went through a very tragic situation. We're just happy that he's here, happy that he's back out doing what he loves doing, and that's playing football. So, it's fun to see him running around and being the same player he's been before, just making plays and being a dynamic player for us. So, everyone is excited to see Tank back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dell did not speak to reporters Tuesday.

Dell was drafted in the third round in 2023 after a standout career at the University of Houston. He had 709 yards receiving and set a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown receptions last season before breaking his left fibula in December.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Houston Texans
Tank Dell
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Otto, 'Mr. Raider' and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Jim Otto, 'Mr. Raider' and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes