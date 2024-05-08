National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers next head coach odds: Budenholzer, Redick favorites Updated May. 8, 2024 10:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers need a head coach.

Although LeBron James had a stellar season and Anthony Davis played a career-high 76 games, the Lakers ended a disappointing year with a first-round exit that cost head coach Darvin Ham his job.

There hasn't been any official news out of L.A. about interviews for the vacancy, but the rumor mill has been buzzing.

So, who will replace the only coach to win the in-season tournament?

Well, the sportsbooks have a favorite in mind — and he's a coach with championship experience.

Let's take a look at the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook Ontario: *

Mike Budenholzer: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

J.J. Redick: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Kenny Atkinson: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Tyronn Lue: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Terry Stotts: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Becky Hammon: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

David Adelman: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Phil Handy: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Rajon Rondo: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

* odds as of 5/7/24

Who should the Lakers hire to replace Darvin Ham?

The three most experienced names being tossed around as possible candidates are Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson and Tyronn Lue.

At +195, Budenholzer is considered the favorite and for good reason. He led the Milwaukee Bucks to the playoffs in each of his five seasons, winning the title in 2021.

He was also the NBA Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2019.

Atkinson (+470) is currently an assistant with the Golden State Warriors and last held a head coaching position with the Brooklyn Nets. He won a ring with the Warriors in 2022, and turned the Nets around before resigning in the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era.

Can he deal with the intensity of Showtime?

Lue (+500) currently has a job with the LA Clippers, but things can change fast in the association. Considered to be one of the best minds in the NBA, he has one year left on his deal and could be moving elsewhere if he does not agree to an extension soon. He has a strong relationship with LeBron James, having coached him to a championship in Cleveland.

However, the most surprising name on the board is Redick, whose lack of head coaching experience is not reflected in his strong odds at +210. The former NBA player was a standout in college and a solid role player in the league for 15 seasons.

Redick also has a podcast with James that likely fuels the speculation his first coaching gig could be with the Lakers. He has also been linked to the Charlotte Hornets.

