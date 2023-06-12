National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA Finals odds: Celtics, Nuggets favored at All-Star break Updated Feb. 18, 2024 12:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NBA celebrates All-Star Weekend, the Boston Celtics (+260) remain the betting favorites to win the title.

Boston was at +340 at the beginning of January and holds the league's best record (43-12).

Behind the Celtics on the title board are the defending champion Denver Nuggets at +440.

The LA Clippers have continued their climb up the oddsboard, moving past the Milwaukee Bucks for the third-best odds at +550.

The Clippers moved up the odds list by winning 14 of their last 18 heading into the All-Star break.

Let's check out the updated title odds for every team at FanDuel Sportsbook.

CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS FOR 2023-24 NBA SEASON: *

Boston Celtics: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Denver Nuggets: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

LA Clippers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Phoenix Suns: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

New York Knicks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Miami Heat: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

New Orleans Pelicans +4600 (bet $10 to win $470 total)

Golden State Warriors: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sacramento Kings: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Indiana Pacers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Orlando Magic: +24000 (bet $10 to win $2,410 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +24000 (bet $10 to win $2,410 total)

Chicago Bulls: +49000 (bet $10 to win $4,910 total)

Utah Jazz: +49000 (bet $10 to win $4,910 total)

Houston Rockets: +49000 (bet $10 to win $4,910 total)

Toronto Raptors: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

* odds as of 2/18/2024

Before the season, we asked FOX Sports NBA analyst and writer Ric Bucher for some futures bets.

FOX Sports NBA Analyst Ric Bucher's picks: *

"Yes, the Nuggets lost a couple of key contributors in Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, but they also have a core that is in its prime, signed through next season — meaning no personal contract agendas — and is now bolstered by the collective understanding of exactly what it takes to win it all. That puts them on par with the current nuclei in Golden State and Milwaukee.

"The difference? Those teams are exiting their prime. The Nuggets are entering it. Oh, and they have a 7-foot riddle, Nikola Jokic, for which no one in the league appears to have the answer."

Long-shot bet to make playoffs

"The Thunder are currently the 11th-best team in the Western Conference, based on their odds to win the conference title. That almost certainly won't be where they are at season's end. I would count on them being one of the eight playoff contestants, even if it requires coming in through the Play-In Tournament.

"The depth and versatility of their roster, led by All-Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive stopper Lu Dort, Inspector Gadget Chet Holmgren and crafty Josh Giddey, might be one of the league's best-kept secrets."

PICK: Thunder (+8500 at time of pick, bet $10 to win $860 total) to make playoffs

PICK: Celtics-Nuggets reach NBA Finals (+900 at time of pick, bet $10 to win $100 total)

PICK: Nuggets to win NBA title (+550 at time of pick, bet $10 to win $65 total)

*Editor's note: Picks made prior to the start of the NBA season

