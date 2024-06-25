National Basketball Association Knicks reportedly acquire Mikal Bridges from Nets for Bojan Boganovic, picks Updated Jun. 25, 2024 11:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a package of Bojan Boganovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-round pick, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

Bridges, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, will be reunited with his former Villanova teammates Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo. Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal per game in 82 games with the Nets last season.

Bridges will join a Knicks forward lineup that, last season, featured OG Anunoby. Anunoby opted out of his contract on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If Anunoby re-signs with the Knicks — something he's widely expected to do — then New York will have two All-Star-quality wings at their disposal alongside the trio of Hart, Brunson and DiVincenzo.

The Nets acquired Bridges in February 2023 as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The Knicks traded for Bogdanovic at the trade deadline last season. Bogdanovic's postseason was cut short due to a foot injury in New York's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers that required season-ending surgery.

The Knicks finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 50-32 and were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after winning back-to-back series for the first time since 1999-2000.

