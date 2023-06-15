2024 NBA free agency tracker: Nic Claxton to agree to 4-year, $100 million extension
The NBA offseason is in full swing, with several stars looking for new homes while teams try to retain key players under the new collective bargaining agreement, which makes it harder for teams to add stars externally through free agency.
That said, the current landscape of the NBA is wide open after the Dallas Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, only to be defeated by a Boston Celtics roster that loaded up on quality role players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis around stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Which team will make the move this offseason that will put it over the top next year?
Check out the latest NBA free-agency news items and rumors below.
$200 million and above club
- Scottie Barnes: Signing a five-year rookie extension worth up to $270 million with Toronto Raptors to become the highest-paid player in Raptors history, per ESPN.
- OG Anunoby: Signing a $212.5 million five-year extension with the New York Knicks, per ESPN.
$100 million club
- Nic Claxton: Signing a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN.
This tracker will be updated throughout free agency.
-
NBA U: Ranking the college programs that are best at developing NBA players
Rockets reportedly acquire multiple picks from Nets, pursuing Kevin Durant trade
2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?
-
Bronny James on NBA Draft: 'I just want to hear my name called'
NBA Mock Draft 2.0: What will Atlanta Hawks do with No. 1 pick?
2024 NBA Draft odds: Zaccharie Risacher remains heavy favorite to go No. 1
-
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers favored; bettors assuming he falls
2024 NBA Draft odds: Will Zach Edey be a lottery pick?
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel, schedule
-
NBA U: Ranking the college programs that are best at developing NBA players
Rockets reportedly acquire multiple picks from Nets, pursuing Kevin Durant trade
2024 NBA free agent rankings, predictions: Where will top 20 sign?
-
Bronny James on NBA Draft: 'I just want to hear my name called'
NBA Mock Draft 2.0: What will Atlanta Hawks do with No. 1 pick?
2024 NBA Draft odds: Zaccharie Risacher remains heavy favorite to go No. 1
-
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers favored; bettors assuming he falls
2024 NBA Draft odds: Will Zach Edey be a lottery pick?
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel, schedule