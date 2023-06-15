National Basketball Association
2024 NBA free agency tracker: Nic Claxton to agree to 4-year, $100 million extension
National Basketball Association

2024 NBA free agency tracker: Nic Claxton to agree to 4-year, $100 million extension

Updated Jun. 26, 2024 7:54 p.m. ET

The NBA offseason is in full swing, with several stars looking for new homes while teams try to retain key players under the new collective bargaining agreement, which makes it harder for teams to add stars externally through free agency.

That said, the current landscape of the NBA is wide open after the Dallas Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, only to be defeated by a Boston Celtics roster that loaded up on quality role players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis around stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Which team will make the move this offseason that will put it over the top next year?

Check out the latest NBA free-agency news items and rumors below.

ADVERTISEMENT

$200 million and above club

$100 million club

This tracker will be updated throughout free agency.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Knicks reportedly acquire Mikal Bridges from Nets for Bojan Boganovic, picks

Knicks reportedly acquire Mikal Bridges from Nets for Bojan Boganovic, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes