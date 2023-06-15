National Basketball Association 2024 NBA free agency tracker: Nic Claxton to agree to 4-year, $100 million extension Updated Jun. 26, 2024 7:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA offseason is in full swing, with several stars looking for new homes while teams try to retain key players under the new collective bargaining agreement, which makes it harder for teams to add stars externally through free agency.

That said, the current landscape of the NBA is wide open after the Dallas Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, only to be defeated by a Boston Celtics roster that loaded up on quality role players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis around stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Which team will make the move this offseason that will put it over the top next year?

Check out the latest NBA free-agency news items and rumors below.

$200 million and above club

$100 million club

Nic Claxton: Signing a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN

This tracker will be updated throughout free agency.

