National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Bill Walton dies at 71 after long battle with cancer Updated May. 27, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two-time NBA Champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 71 years old.

A member of the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary teams, Walton initially rose to prominence at UCLA, where he won three national college player of the year awards, two national titles and helped lead the Bruins to an 88-game win streak under John Wooden.

He was selected first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974 and led them to a title in 1977, winning a Finals MVP. He won the NBA's MVP the following season, was a two-time All-Star, two-time first-team All-NBA recipient, as well as two-time first-team All-Defensive player. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 1986 with the Boston Celtics.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement on his passing:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships, and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy, and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.

"As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill's wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues."

Walton, who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1993, was larger than life, on the court and off. His NBA career — disrupted by chronic foot injuries — lasted only 468 games with Portland, the San Diego and eventually Los Angeles Clippers and Boston. He averaged 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in those games, neither of those numbers exactly record-setting.

"One of my guards said, ’Let’s try something else," Wooden told The Associated Press in 2008 for a 35th anniversary retrospective on that game.

Wooden’s response during that timeout: "Why? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."

They kept giving the ball to Walton, and he kept delivering in a performance for the ages.

"It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said Monday. "Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality."

"As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind and always had his heart in the right place. I will miss him very much. It’s hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him."

Walton retired from the NBA and turned to broadcasting, something he never thought he could be good at — and an avenue he sometimes wondered would be possible for him, because he had a pronounced stutter at times in his life.

Turns out, he was excellent at that, too: Walton was an Emmy winner.

"In life, being so self-conscious, red hair, big nose, freckles and goofy, nerdy-looking face and can’t talk at all. I was incredibly shy and never said a word," Walton told The Oregonian newspaper in 2017. "Then, when I was 28 I learned how to speak. It’s become my greatest accomplishment of my life and everybody else’s biggest nightmare."

The last part of that was just Walton hyperbole. He was beloved for his on-air tangents.

He sometimes appeared on-air in Grateful Dead T-shirts; Walton was a huge fan of the band and referenced it often, even sometimes recording satellite radio specials celebrating what it meant to be a "Deadhead."

And the Pac-12 Conference, which has basically evaporated in many ways now because of college realignment, was another of his many loves. He always referred to it as the "Conference of Champions" and loved it all the way to the end.

"It doesn’t get any better than this," he once said on a broadcast, tie-dyed T-shirt on, a Hawaiian lei around his neck.

Walton died surrounded by his loved ones, his family said. He is survived by wife Lori and sons Adam, Nate, Chris and Luke — a former NBA player and now a coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share