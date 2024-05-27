National Basketball Association
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, more from sports world mourn Bill Walton's death
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, more from sports world mourn Bill Walton's death

Published May. 27, 2024 9:07 p.m. ET

The news of Bill Walton's death at 71 after a long battle with cancer sent shockwaves throughout not only the basketball world but through all of sports.

Walton was a legend for his playing days alone, assembling one of the greatest college basketball careers ever at UCLA before helping the Portland Trail Blazers to their only NBA championship in 1977, winning NBA MVP in 1978 and playing an integral role on the famed 1986 Boston Celtics team that gave him his second championship ring.

But he is remembered most as a singular personality who was never afraid to be himself, and was warm, positive and caring with everyone he met. Walton's post-playing career as a longtime NBA and college basketball broadcaster endeared him to not only younger generations of hoops fans, but everyone from Pac-12 role players who he showered with praise as part of his beloved "conference of champions," to former presidents.

Below is a sampling of reaction to Walton's death from peers, former teammates, broadcast colleagues and more.

Fellow UCLA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Former Boston Celtics teammates Larry Bird and Rick Carlisle

Broadcast partners Dave Pasch and Jason Benetti

More from around the sports world

A sports broadcasting legend

The No. 1 Grateful Dead fan

Words to live by

