National Football League Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman rocks friendship bracelet sent by young fan Published May. 20, 2024 11:18 p.m. ET

Bills rookie Keon Coleman has been charming his way into the hearts of Buffalo fans since day one, but a recent gesture to a young fan has NFL fans everywhere in awe.

Coleman, the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bills, received a letter earlier this month from 10-year-old Logan Bittner that welcomed him to the franchise and also contained a couple of friendship bracelets he had made that read, "Let's go Bills" and "Bills."

In the letter, Bittner mentioned how he began making bracelets for the players and his desire to meet Coleman at the upcoming training camp. To the young fan's surprise, the former Florida State wideout decided to rock the homemade bling in his NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot.

Bittner's mother, Krystle, spoke to ESPN on Monday expressing her surprise when she saw Coleman's picture.

"I'm like, 'Wait a damn minute,'" Bittner said after she zoomed in on the 21-year-old's photo to confirm.

On her son's reaction, she says Logan was stunned and ran upstairs to tell his stuffed animals the good news, saying, 'Hey guys, Keon's wearing my bracelet!'"

Logan and his family have been attending training camp practice for the last couple of years, and the family from Spencerport, N.Y., are Bills season-ticket holders.

The 10-year-old brought bracelets to training camp to share with other fans as a way to spread love and has given a few to players from the active roster and the practice squad.

"He's a kid that literally gives his entire soul to this team during the season," Krystle continued. "To have a player recognize his stuff and care enough to put it on is huge for him."

Coleman was the first to receive a letter from Logan this season, but his mom says more are planned.

