National Football League NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, best bets: Lines for all 16 games Updated May. 16, 2024 3:05 p.m. ET

NFL bettors, are you ready to start betting again?

With the 2024-25 NFL schedule officially out, sportsbooks across the country have posted Week 1 lines.

The biggest game of Week 1 is the showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Last season, America's Team clinched a playoff berth after notching a 12-5 regular season record. They then faced Green Bay in the NFC Wild Card round and lost 48-32 to the Packers.

The Browns also lost in the Wild Card round last season when they fell to the Texans 45-14. However, by most standards, Cleveland overachieved in 2023 by making it to the playoffs with quarterback Joe Flacco at the helm and a host of injuries throughout its roster.

So are you ready to wager on the Week 1 matchups?

Then check out the lines for all 16 NFL games at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as some early best bets from Geoff Schwartz.

All times ET

Thursday, Sept. 5

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Ravens +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Friday, Sept. 6

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8:15 p.m., Peacock; Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Packers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by Geoff Schwartz:

The Packers are going to be the trendy pick for their Over win total, division futures and maybe even longer futures to win the conference. I have the feeling that people will be all over them in this game and I’m going to zag. The Packers finished strong last season while the Eagles limped to the finish line. But I’d like to remind everyone the Eagles are still supremely talented and have made adjustments to the coaching staffs on both offense and defense. I expect improvement in both units this season and it will show in Week 1. I do expect the Packers to get off to a better start in 2024, as their young team is more experienced after last season. However, I think their offensive line will struggle against the Eagles' defensive front and that’s the difference in this game.

PICK: Eagles (-1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

Sunday, Sept. 8

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ ATLANTA FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Steelers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Bills -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Cardinals +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

TENNESSEE TITANS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Bears -4.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Bears -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Titans +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -8.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -410 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Patriots +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Jaguars +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

HOUSTON TEXANS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Texans -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Colts +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Saints -4.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Panthers +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Giants -1 (Giants favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Giants -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Vikings -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Raiders +142 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

DENVER BRONCOS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Broncos +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

DALLAS COWBOYS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Browns -1 (Browns favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Browns -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Cowboys -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by Geoff Schwartz:

I have the Browns winning and covering against the Cowboys because of the line of scrimmage. The Cowboys will be starting two rookie offensive linemen in their first road start against the Browns defensive line. Myles Garrett — one of the best defensive players in the game — is going to pass rush against Tyler Guyton, a rookie left tackle who needs polish in the NFL. The Cowboys will struggle to rush the ball and Dak Prescott will get hit all game. It’s worrisome for me.

On the other side of the ball, the Browns will have a healthy offensive line for Week 1. Although losing offensive line coach Bill Callahan isn’t ideal for development, they have a veteran group. Cleveland added Jerry Jeudy to its skill group and the team is anticipating having Nick Chubb back for the first game. The Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Commanders and they are due for a regression this season on defense. I’m wagering that regression starts right away.

PICK: Browns (-1) to win by more than 1 point

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5 (Bucs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Bucs -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total); Commanders +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by Geoff Schwartz:

Once Baker Mayfield replaced Tom Brady at quarterback, most people wrote Tampa Bay off. But as we know, the Bucs went on to win the NFC South and host a playoff game. Mayfield had a career resurgence last season and Tampa Bay is poised to compete once again for a playoff berth. The Commanders are rolling into town for a Week 1 matchup with a rookie quarterback and a questionable offensive line. Feels like a recipe for a tough matchup against Todd Bowles' defense. The Commanders are rebuilding their exterior pass rush and have added new pieces in the back end of the defense. I do believe Dan Quinn will get this unit going but probably not right away. I like the Bucs to cover.

PICK: Buccaneers (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ DETROIT LIONS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Lions -3 (Lions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Lions -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Rams +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Monday, Sept. 9

NEW YORK JETS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -245 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total) Jets +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

