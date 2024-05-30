National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Will J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold start for Vikings? Published May. 30, 2024 10:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is indeed a quarterback competition in Minnesota.

The Vikings have undergone a makeover to their QB room this offseason. Longtime signal-caller Kirk Cousins — he spent the past six seasons in Minnesota — bolted to Atlanta in free agency, and with that, the Vikings signed veteran QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal and drafted Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, which newly-acquired quarterback will find himself under center to the start the season?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

VIKINGS QB TO PLAY FIRST SNAP — WEEK 1

Sam Darnold, -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

J.J. McCarthy, +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

First to Darnold.

The former No. 3 pick is only 26 years old and will now suit up for his fourth team in seven years. He played last season in San Francisco, starting one game for the 49ers — a 21-20 Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in what was a meaningless game in terms of playoff standings.

After starting 49 games during his first four seasons, Darnold started six games for the Panthers in 2022 before that Week 18 start last season. He is 21-35 as a starter during his career, with a career QB rating of 78.3.

Now, to McCarthy.

The Michigan product was one of six QBs taken in the first 12 picks, and is coming off a national title win with the Wolverines.

McCarthy, 21, started 29 games for the Maize and Blue over the last two seasons, suffering just a single loss.

However, McCarthy never threw for 3,000 yards in a season and had a total of 5,710 passing yards and 44 touchdowns over the past two seasons. To put that in context, former USC star Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns over the past two years.

McCarthy threw nine total interceptions in 2022 and 2023. Williams threw 10, despite having 440 more passing attempts.

The one QB that was selected after McCarthy in the first round, former Oregon QB Bo Nix, threw for 8,101 yards, 74 TDs and 10 interceptions over the last two seasons. He attempted 431 more passes than McCarthy.

Still, at DraftKings, McCarthy is at +350 to have the most passing yards for a rookie QB this upcoming season (third on the oddsboard), and his Over/Under passing yards is set at 2,825.5.

He is also fourth on the oddsboard to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +1200.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share