National Basketball Association Bronny James most bet prospect to be No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft Updated May. 21, 2024 8:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors are all-in on Bronny James .

So much so that Bronny currently has the most bets on him to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft at BetMGM. His odds to be the fist pick currently sit at +20000.

James also has the most tickets (22.5%) to go No. 1 overall. That count is tied with Alexandre Sarr and is higher than Donovan Clingan's (15.0%).

Sarr is a 7-foot-1 center from France, and he is the consensus favorite to go first at the sportsbooks.

Clingan, the 7-foot-2 center from UConn, won two national championships with the Huskies and averaged 13 points and 7.4 rebounds last season.

Bronny averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds and started only six games for the Trojans.

While Bronny represents BetMGM's biggest liability, the book does not seem worried. And understandably so, since it is such a long shot of actually happening.

"We’re not concerned with racking up a liability there," a BetMGM senior trader proclaimed.

Bronny — son of Los Angeles superstar LeBron — reportedly "turned heads" at the NBA combine last week. His medical clearance to participate in the combine comes almost a year after he suffered cardiac arrest while working out as a part of USC's basketball team.

However, for all the positive press that came out of the younger James' recent workouts, there has also been some skepticism.

One of those critiques was that his actual height is 6-foot-1.5 without shoes, not 6-foot-4 as previously listed. Additionally, some scouts noted that, with his current skillset, he's not NBA-ready.

Bronny James turns heads at NBA Draft combine, will he prove haters wrong?

On a recent episode of "All Facts, No Brakes," FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson said that even though he has "no idea what [the NBA] is going to do with him," he thinks Bronny will land on an NBA roster.

"There are guys in the league that don't belong," Johnson explained. "For whatever reasons, they're in the league. He will be in the league despite what anybody thinks."

Joining Johnson, sports journalist LZ Granderson chimed in with his thoughts.

"He's not that good right now. So what you're doing is investing for the future. And how much are you willing to invest to build him because you think he's worth it as an individual?

"With all that being said, nothing for me surpasses the health question. And if he's okay with it, I think the Lakers should use a second-round pick on him."

At +180, the Lakers are the current favorites to draft Bronny.

