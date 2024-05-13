National Basketball Association Bronny James reportedly likely to remain in draft, medically cleared by NBA Updated May. 13, 2024 9:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC's Bronny James has cleared a major hurdle for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The NBA's Fitness to Play panel has medically cleared James nine months after he suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent surgery to repair a congenital heart defect, ESPN reported Monday.

James is also expected to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft, The Athletic reported. He maintained his college eligibility when he declared for the draft in April, entering the transfer portal.

James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout with his USC team in August 2023 ahead of his freshman season. The event delayed Bronny's college basketball debut until December.

The USC guard struggled following his return. James, who was viewed as a top-30 recruit in the Class of 2023, scored 4.8 points per game, with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He started only six of the 25 games he played in.

Still, James opted to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, but entered the transfer portal after USC coach Andy Enfield left for SMU. James has until May 29 to make a decision.

He is expected to participate in this week's NBA Combine in Chicago, ESPN reported, and reportedly plans to take part in the 5-on-5 scrimmages.

James' performance at the combine could boost his draft stock. The majority of mock drafts have him being a second-round pick at this point. LeBron James has stated in the past that one of the final goals for his NBA career is to play with his son. However, he has backed off that statement more recently, with his agent, Rich Paul, telling ESPN that it's "no longer a priority."

As the elder James is likely to hit free agency this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers hope to keep him and are open to drafting Bronny, The Athletic reported in April. The Lakers have two second-round picks in the 2024 draft, holding the No. 46 and 55 overall selections.

