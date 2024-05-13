National Basketball Association Bronny James turns heads at NBA combine amid reports he's staying in draft Published May. 13, 2024 8:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While his father LeBron James returned home to Cleveland to watch the Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, Bronny James was in Chicago and turning heads in the 2024 NBA Draft combine.

The younger James had an impressive performance, capping a day that began with the news he was medically cleared to play in the NBA one year after suffering a cardiac arrest and undergoing surgery to repair a heart defect. On the heels of that news, reports emerged Monday morning that Bronny James would remain in the NBA Draft process instead of returning to college after one season at USC.

While Bronny James came in shorter than he has been listed in the past — 6-foot-1.5 without shoes — he did register a 6-foot-7 wingspan. He then recorded a 40.5-inch max vertical jump and showed out in the pro lane agility drill at the combine.

The 19-year-old also shined during the 3-point star shooting drill, knocking down 19 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.

Bronny does not profile as a top prospect despite potentially being part of an NBA Draft class seen as an uncommonly weak one. However, where he gets drafted will be a major source of intrigue, as the 39-year-old LeBron has publicly vowed to play with his son in the NBA. Not only has LeBron continued to be the NBA's most recognizable player and a pillar of the sport on and off the court, he has also remained statistically productive, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers in his 21st NBA season.

