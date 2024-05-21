National Basketball Association Victor Wembanyama becomes first NBA rookie to make first-team All-Defense Published May. 21, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Victor Wembanyama's latest accolade was like none other.

The San Antonio forward has become the first player in NBA history to make the league's All-Defensive first team as a rookie. The league announced the teams on Tuesday, and Wembanyama appeared on 98 of the 99 ballots cast.

Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves headlined the team and was the only unanimous selection. He was joined on the first team by Wembanyama, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis.

The second-team All-Defense picks were the Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso, Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs, Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels and Boston Celtics teammates Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Gobert's seventh All-Defense pick, all of them as a member of the first team. Davis is now a five-time All-Defense player, and a three-time first-team selection. Adebayo made All-Defense for the fifth time, and his first as a member of the first team. Jones made the team for the first time.

Wembanyama is now the sixth rookie in NBA history to make the All-Defensive Team — with the other five all earning second-team nods in their first seasons. Those five were San Antonio's Tim Duncan in 1998, the Spurs' David Robinson in 1990, Washington's Manute Bol (1986), Houston's Hakeem Olajuwon (1985) and Milwaukee's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970).

The All-NBA team will be revealed Wednesday. If Wembanyama makes that team, he would be the first rookie to earn that distinction since Duncan did 26 years ago.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs National Basketball Association

share