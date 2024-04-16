Women's National Basketball Association 2024 WNBA Championship odds: Aces favored; Fever's odds shorten Published Apr. 16, 2024 1:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WNBA Draft is in the books, and as we look ahead to a new season, we're also getting a glimpse at the league's title futures.

After Monday's big night, favorite Las Vegas' odds moved to +100 after opening at +115.

Led by veterans A'ja Wilson, Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum, the Aces are looking to win their third straight title next season.

Further down the board is Indiana at +2000. The Fever's odds moved from +2500 after drafting Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Clark dominated college basketball last season, breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record and boosting TV ratings and betting action at sportsbooks.

Let's look at every WNBA squad's title futures at BetMGM.

2024 WNBA Title Futures: *

Las Vegas Aces: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

New York Liberty: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Seattle Storm: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Connecticut Sun: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Indiana Fever: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dallas Wings: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Phoenix Mercury: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chicago Sky: +4500 (bet $10 to $460 total)

Minnesota Lynx: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Atlanta Dream: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Washington Mystics: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Los Angeles Sparks: +8000 (bet $10 to $810 total)

* odds as of 4/16/24

Iowa star Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 by Fever in 2024 WNBA Draft

Another team to watch is Chicago, as the Sky's odds shifted drastically to +4500 after opening at +8000.

The Sky drafted South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick and LSU's Angel Reese with the seventh selection. Cardoso helped lead her Gamecocks to a championship last season, and Reese and LSU won in 2023.

At the bottom of the board are the Los Angeles Sparks at +8000. L.A. added Stanford's Cameron Brink and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson to its roster with the second and fourth overall selections.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the WNBA season unfolds!

