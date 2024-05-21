Women's National Basketball Association
Caitlin Clark signs deal with Wilson that will include signature basketball
Caitlin Clark signs deal with Wilson that will include signature basketball

Updated May. 21, 2024 10:31 a.m. ET

Caitlin Clark has landed yet another sponsorship deal.

The hoops sensation, who became college basketball's all-time leading scorer at Iowa before being selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, has reached a multi-year partnership deal with Wilson Sporting Goods, the company announced on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Wilson will roll out a signature basketball collection celebrating Clark later this year, and also work with the star on other projects.

The company said that Clark will have a role in testing, advising and providing feedback on Wilson basketball products.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them," Clark said in a statement. "It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

Wilson provides the official basketball of the WNBA.

This is just the latest endorsement deal for Clark, who is reportedly closing in on an agreement with Nike worth $28 million.

She also has deals with Gatorade, Bose, State Farm and Buick, among others.

