2024 NFL schedule: Featured matchups on FOX's America's Game of the Week

The 2024 NFL schedule is finally here, and some of the best games of the season will be on FOX.

FOX is slated to have eight exclusive doubleheader windows throughout the fall and two more doubleheader Sundays as part of America's Game of the Week. Several of the NFC's best teams will play games on FOX numerous times throughout the 2024 season, including the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

As many teams show off new-look rosters in 2024, FOX Sports also made an impact addition to its roster for the upcoming season. Tom Brady joins FOX Sports' top broadcast crew and will be on the call for America's Game of the Week throughout the year.

Let's take a look at the America's Game of the Week matchups for the 2024 season along with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Brady's broadcast debut with FOX will take place in Cleveland, where the Browns host the Cowboys in a matchup between two playoff teams from last season. However, both are also coming off disappointing early playoff exits as well. Each team was knocked out during Wild Card Weekend, with the Cowboys being upset at home.

The Browns are a one-point favorite at home for the Week 1 matchup.

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The Cowboys will be featured on America's Game of the Week again in Week 3, hosting the Ravens and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson in a possible Super Bowl preview. Both teams had relatively quiet offseasons, but the Ravens did make a notable signing, adding Derrick Henry in free agency. The veteran running back said during the offseason that he was hoping to hear from the Cowboys during his free agency.

Dallas is a one-point favorite at home.

Week 6: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Two of the NFC's best from 2023 meet in The Big D in a rematch of one of last season's top games. The Cowboys were able to fend off the Lions last year, but not without controversy as Detroit's apparent game-winning two-point conversion was wiped away due to an ineligible man downfield penalty.

Both teams appear poised to make strong runs at winning their respective divisions again in 2024, and in this game, the Cowboys are only a half-point favorite.

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Oct. 20, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Arguably the biggest game of the regular season will air on FOX. The Chiefs and 49ers meet in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII, marking the first time FOX will air a Super Bowl rematch from the previous season. Last season's title game was an instant classic, with the Chiefs winning in overtime. In its quest to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl winners, Kansas City has reloaded this offseason, adding Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy to an offense that already has Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The 49ers are favored by two points, similar to the spread for Super Bowl LVIII (49ers -1.5).

Week 9: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Nov. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The NFC North rivals will meet for the first time in 2024 in Week 9 at Lambeau Field. They split last season's matchups, with the Lions winning on the road before the Packers upset their rival on Thanksgiving Day. That game marked a coming-out party for Jordan Love and turned the Packers' season around, as they won six of their final eight games. Detroit is favored to win the NFC North for a second straight season, but Green Bay is viewed as the top candidate to prevent that from happening. This game could go a long way in determining who wins the division.

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at home.

Week 12: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Nov. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET)

After meeting in the divisional round last year in the Bay Area, the 49ers and Packers will renew one of the game's most historic rivalries, this time at Lambeau Field. Green Bay nearly upset San Francisco in the postseason battle, holding a lead for much of the game before the 49ers scored with under two minutes left to win 24-21.

San Francisco is an early road favorite in the Week 12 matchup, being listed as 2.5-point faves.

Week 13: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m. ET)

FOX will carry this year's Thanksgiving matchup between the Giants and Cowboys, marking the second time in three years the two teams have met on the holiday. Dallas currently boasts a six-game winning streak against the Giants.

The Cowboys are favored by eight points in the Thanksgiving showdown.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Two of the top teams in the NFL the past several years, the Bills and Rams will link up at SoFi Stadium late in the season for a battle they hope is a Super Bowl preview. Josh Allen & Co. are expected to once again be one of the league's top teams. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and the Rams hope to get back to the postseason after a late-season run in 2023. The last time these two teams met, the Bills spoiled the Rams' Super Bowl banner night game, winning 31-10.

Buffalo is favored by a point on the road.

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET)

The in-state showdown between Pennsylvania's two NFL teams will take place late in the season. Pittsburgh hopes to still be in playoff contention, like it always is with Mike Tomlin running the show. The Steelers have added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason to help solidify their quarterback room. Meanwhile, the Eagles are hoping to avoid the late-season skid they had last year, when they went 1-5 in their final six regular-season games.

Philadelphia is a three-point favorite at home.

Week 16: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m. ET)

One of the NFL's best rivalries will make an appearance on FOX late in the season. The Steelers and Ravens have consistently been among the AFC's top teams since the turn of the century, with each making the postseason in 2023. Even though the Ravens finished with the league's best record, the Steelers swept the regular-season battles last year.

The Ravens are six-point favorites at home.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET)

From one top divisional rivalry to the next, FOX will broadcast the final Cowboys-Eagles matchup of the regular season. Both teams have made the postseason in each of the past three years, with Dallas taking home the division crown twice in that span. It's possible that the Week 17 matchup could determine who wins the division in 2024.

The Eagles are two-point favorites at home as the home team has won the past four games between the two teams.

Other notable games on FOX

FOX will also have an America's Game of the Week in Week 18, which will be determined heading into the final week of the regular season. No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' highly anticipated NFL debut will also air on FOX, when the Chicago Bears host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

A divisional round rematch between the Buccaneers and Lions will air on FOX in Week 2. The Buccaneers will also host the Eagles in a playoff rematch on FOX in Week 4. Philadelphia RB Saquon Barkley's return to New York will air on FOX in Week 7, when the Giants host the Eagles.

The NFC Championship Game will once again air on FOX.

And, last but certainly not least, the 2024 NFL season concludes in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, with Super Bowl LIX on FOX.

