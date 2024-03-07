2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
NFL free agency is upon us!
Free agency will officially open when the new league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin to discuss deals with free agents prior to that, when the legal tampering period opens on March 11 at 12 p.m. ET.
Some notable free agents have already agreed to deals to remain with their current teams, while some previously released free agents have already found new homes.
Here's a look at the moves that have been made, along with the top players still available.
March 7
CB Jaylon Johnson re-signs with Bears
2023 stats: 36 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions
Reported terms: Four years, $76 million
Previous team: Bears
S Tyrann Matheiu re-signs with Saints
2023 stats: 67 total tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions
Reported terms: Two years, $13 million
Previous team: Saints
TE Jonnu Smith signs with Dolphins
2023 stats: 50 receptions, 582 yards, three touchdowns
Reported terms: Two years, $10 million
Previous team: Falcons
March 6
QB Mitch Trubisky signs with Bills
2023 stats: 62.6 completion percentage, 632 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, five interceptions, two rushing touchdowns
Reported terms: Two years, $5.25 million ($2.7 million guaranteed)
Previous team: Steelers
TE Zach Ertz signs with Commanders
2023 stats: 27 receptions, 187 yards, one touchdown
Reported terms: One year, $5 million
Previous team: Lions
March 5
TE Dalton Schultz re-signs with Texans
2023 stats: 59 receptions, 635 yards, five touchdowns
Reported terms: Three years, $36 million ($23.5 million guaranteed)
March 4
WR Mike Evans re-signs with Buccaneers
2023 stats: 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, 13 touchdowns
Reported terms: Two years, $52 million ($35 million guaranteed)
Feb. 28
WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Rams
2023 stats: 26 receptions, 371 yards, 4 touchdowns
Reported terms: One-year, $5 million
Best players still available (via FOX Sports' 2024 NFL free agent top 50 rankings):
- Josh Allen (franchise tagged)
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Saquon Barkley
- Marquise Brown
- Trent Brown
- Brian Burns (franchise tagged)
- Kirk Cousins
- Kamren Curl
- Lavonte David
- Kevin Dotson
- Kyle Dugger (transition tagged)
- Austin Ekeler
- Leonard Floyd
- Kendall Fuller
- Stephon Gilmore
- Derrick Henry
- Tee Higgins (franchise tagged)
- Bryce Huff
- Robert Hunt
- Danielle Hunter
- Jonah Jackson
- Josh Jacobs
- Chris Jones
- Frankie Luvu
- Justin Madubuike (franchise tagged)
- Baker Mayfield
- Xavier McKinney
- Steven Nelson
- Michael Onwenu
- Michael Pittman (franchise tagged)
- Tony Pollard
- Patrick Queen
- D.J. Reader
- Calvin Ridley
- Dalton Risner
- Tyron Smith
- Za'Darius Smith
- L'Jarius Sneed (franchise tagged)
- Geno Stone
- Josh Uche
- Connor Williams
- Leonard Williams
- Jonah Williams
- Christian Wilkins
- Antoine Winfield (franchise tagged)
- Chase Young
- Kevin Zeitler
