National Football League 2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available Updated Mar. 7, 2024 4:54 p.m. ET

NFL free agency is upon us!

Free agency will officially open when the new league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin to discuss deals with free agents prior to that, when the legal tampering period opens on March 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

Some notable free agents have already agreed to deals to remain with their current teams, while some previously released free agents have already found new homes.

Here's a look at the moves that have been made, along with the top players still available.

March 7

CB Jaylon Johnson re-signs with Bears

2023 stats: 36 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions

Reported terms: Four years, $76 million

Previous team: Bears

S Tyrann Matheiu re-signs with Saints

2023 stats: 67 total tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions

Reported terms: Two years, $13 million

Previous team: Saints

TE Jonnu Smith signs with Dolphins

2023 stats: 50 receptions, 582 yards, three touchdowns

Reported terms: Two years, $10 million

Previous team: Falcons

March 6

QB Mitch Trubisky signs with Bills

2023 stats: 62.6 completion percentage, 632 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, five interceptions, two rushing touchdowns

Reported terms: Two years, $5.25 million ($2.7 million guaranteed)

Previous team: Steelers

TE Zach Ertz signs with Commanders

2023 stats: 27 receptions, 187 yards, one touchdown

Reported terms: One year, $5 million

Previous team: Lions

March 5

TE Dalton Schultz re-signs with Texans

2023 stats: 59 receptions, 635 yards, five touchdowns

Reported terms: Three years, $36 million ($23.5 million guaranteed)

March 4

WR Mike Evans re-signs with Buccaneers

2023 stats: 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, 13 touchdowns

Reported terms: Two years, $52 million ($35 million guaranteed)

Feb. 28

WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Rams

2023 stats: 26 receptions, 371 yards, 4 touchdowns

Reported terms: One-year, $5 million

