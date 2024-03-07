2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available

National Football League
Updated Mar. 7, 2024

NFL free agency is upon us!

Free agency will officially open when the new league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. However, teams can begin to discuss deals with free agents prior to that, when the legal tampering period opens on March 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

Some notable free agents have already agreed to deals to remain with their current teams, while some previously released free agents have already found new homes. 

Here's a look at the moves that have been made, along with the top players still available.

March 7

CB Jaylon Johnson re-signs with Bears

2023 stats: 36 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions
Reported terms: Four years, $76 million
Previous team: Bears

S Tyrann Matheiu re-signs with Saints

2023 stats: 67 total tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions
Reported terms: Two years, $13 million
Previous team: Saints

TE Jonnu Smith signs with Dolphins

2023 stats: 50 receptions, 582 yards, three touchdowns
Reported terms: Two years, $10 million
Previous team: Falcons

March 6

QB Mitch Trubisky signs with Bills

2023 stats: 62.6 completion percentage, 632 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, five interceptions, two rushing touchdowns
Reported terms: Two years, $5.25 million ($2.7 million guaranteed)
Previous team: Steelers

TE Zach Ertz signs with Commanders

2023 stats: 27 receptions, 187 yards, one touchdown
Reported terms: One year, $5 million
Previous team: Lions

March 5

TE Dalton Schultz re-signs with Texans

2023 stats: 59 receptions, 635 yards, five touchdowns
Reported terms: Three years, $36 million ($23.5 million guaranteed)

March 4

WR Mike Evans re-signs with Buccaneers

2023 stats: 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, 13 touchdowns
Reported terms: Two years, $52 million ($35 million guaranteed)

Feb. 28

WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Rams

2023 stats: 26 receptions, 371 yards, 4 touchdowns
Reported terms: One-year, $5 million

Best players still available (via FOX Sports' 2024 NFL free agent top 50 rankings):

