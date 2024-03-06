Commanders reportedly sign TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal
Zach Ertz is heading back to the NFC East.
The 33-year-old veteran tight end is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $5 million, according to NFL Media.
Ertz not only returns to the division where he began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he also reunites with his Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was his head coach with the Arizona Cardinals for parts of two seasons.
Ertz was released by the Cardinals in November upon his request, one month after being placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions during their playoff run but never saw game action.
Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler with 709 catches for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns in his 11-year NFL career. He is the husband of recently retired star USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz.
