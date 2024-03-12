National Football League
LB Lavonte David reportedly agrees to re-sign with Buccaneers on one-year deal
National Football League

LB Lavonte David reportedly agrees to re-sign with Buccaneers on one-year deal

Published Mar. 12, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET

Linebacker Lavonte David has agreed to a one-year deal that could reach as high as $10 million to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

David, 34, has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers (2012-present). This past season, he totaled 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five passes defended and 134 combined tackles.

A one-time All-Pro, David has recorded 100-plus combined tackles in 10 seasons and started for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV defense.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 9-8 season that saw them win the NFC South for a third consecutive year and reach the NFC divisional round. Re-signing David keeps with the theme of the Buccaneers keeping their core intact this offseason, as they previously agreed to new deals with quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for outgoing players, Tampa Bay released linebacker Shaquil Barrett last month and recently traded Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lavonte David
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Saquon Barkley next team odds: Eagles, Texans could be landing spots for star RB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes