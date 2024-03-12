National Football League LB Lavonte David reportedly agrees to re-sign with Buccaneers on one-year deal Published Mar. 12, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Linebacker Lavonte David has agreed to a one-year deal that could reach as high as $10 million to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

David, 34, has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers (2012-present). This past season, he totaled 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, five passes defended and 134 combined tackles.

A one-time All-Pro, David has recorded 100-plus combined tackles in 10 seasons and started for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV defense.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 9-8 season that saw them win the NFC South for a third consecutive year and reach the NFC divisional round. Re-signing David keeps with the theme of the Buccaneers keeping their core intact this offseason, as they previously agreed to new deals with quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

As for outgoing players, Tampa Bay released linebacker Shaquil Barrett last month and recently traded Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions.

