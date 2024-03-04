National Football League Bucs keep WR Mike Evans with two-year, $52 million contract Updated Mar. 4, 2024 9:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

TAMPA — The Bucs have a surprise resolution ahead of NFL free agency, working out a deal to keep Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans in Tampa.

Evans, 30, was prepared to hit free agency for the first time in his 10-year career next week, but the Bucs were able to agree to terms Monday on a two-year deal worth $52 million. By annual value, the new deal makes him the fourth-highest paid receiver in the NFL, behind Miami's Tyreek Hill, Las Vegas' Davante Adams and the Rams' Cooper Kupp.

Evans was ranked by FOX Sports as the No. 10 overall free agent in this year's class, and he's the highest-ranked free agent on the list to re-sign with his team.

Both sides had expressed in keeping Evans in Tampa as he has rewritten all the team's receiving records in his 10 seasons in Tampa, including career touchdown receptions (94), receptions (762) and receiving yards (11,680). He earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod this past season after tying for the NFL lead with 13 touchdown catches.

Evans' signing can serve as a domino to the Bucs re-signing other core players, most importantly quarterback Baker Mayfield, who set career highs in touchdowns and passing yards in leading Tampa to its third straight division title. All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield is also a free agent and a strong candidate for the franchise tag by Tuesday's deadline if the Bucs aren't able to work out a long-term contract.

Keeping the remaining leadership from the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl team is a major part of Tampa Bay's offseason, but it will be an expensive campaign. The Bucs had just one player making $20 million a year last season — receiver Chris Godwin, at exactly $20 million per year — but could easily have five this coming year, in Godwin, Evans, Mayfield, Winfield and tackle Tristan Wirfs, who's in line for a major contract to reset the high for his position.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week that the team knew it might have to "strain" to keep Evans but wanted to keep him in Tampa for his entire career. This deal allows Evans to be a free agent again in 2026 at age 32, but the priority will be keeping him in Tampa. Fine-print details weren't immediately available, but the contract will almost assuredly include multiple void years to lower his 2024 cap number, making it easier for the Bucs to sign other free agents before and during free agency.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers , Falcons , Panthers and Saints . He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

