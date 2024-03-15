National Football League S Kamren Curl reportedly signs two-year, $13 million deal with Rams Updated Mar. 15, 2024 8:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Safety Kamren Curl has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams that could pay him as much as $13 million, NFL Network reported Friday.

Curl spent the four seasons of his NFL career with the Washington Commanders, during which he compiled 365 tackles along with five sacks and three interceptions. Last season, Curl logged a career-high 115 combined tackles.

The Commanders drafted Curl in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.

Curl joins a Rams team that's coming off a 10-7 season, but one that saw them eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the Detroit Lions.

