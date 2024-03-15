S Kamren Curl reportedly signs two-year, $13 million deal with Rams
Safety Kamren Curl has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams that could pay him as much as $13 million, NFL Network reported Friday.
Curl spent the four seasons of his NFL career with the Washington Commanders, during which he compiled 365 tackles along with five sacks and three interceptions. Last season, Curl logged a career-high 115 combined tackles.
The Commanders drafted Curl in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.
Curl joins a Rams team that's coming off a 10-7 season, but one that saw them eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the Detroit Lions.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities?
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
-
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Jason Kelce says he’s staying retired despite Eagles's free agency moves
2024 NFL Draft sleepers: 7 underrated prospects outside the first round
-
Maybe Cowboys really are 'all in' — just not the way we expected
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
AFC East winners and losers from first wave of NFL free agency
Dak Prescott accused of sexual assault by woman after Cowboys QB sued her on extortion claim
-
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities?
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
-
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Jason Kelce says he’s staying retired despite Eagles's free agency moves
2024 NFL Draft sleepers: 7 underrated prospects outside the first round
-
Maybe Cowboys really are 'all in' — just not the way we expected
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
AFC East winners and losers from first wave of NFL free agency