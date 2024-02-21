National Football League 2024 NFL free agency dates: Start time, franchise tag deadline Updated Feb. 21, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Super Bowl in the rearview, it's time to gear up for the NFL offseason. Check out everything you need to know, including key dates around the franchise tag, legal tampering and when teams can officially sign free agents.

What are the key dates for NFL Free Agency in 2024?

February 20 to March 5 - Franchise tag window is open until March 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

March 11 to March 13 - Legal tampering period begins on March 11 at 12 p.m. to March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

March 13 - Free agency opens at 4 p.m. ET.

When does 2024 NFL Free Agency start?

NFL free agency will officially begin on March 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET. This is the period where players can officially sign new contracts with other teams. This is also the beginning of the new league year.

When is the NFL franchise tag deadline in 2024?

The NFL franchise tag deadline is March 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET. The franchise tag window opened on February 20. Follow along with each player who gets tagged with our Franchise tag tracker.

Any player who will be a free agent this year can be tagged. However, there are three different tags that can be used.

Exclusive franchise tag: Players cannot negotiate with other teams. Teams must offer the average of the top five salaries at the player's position during the current year, or 120% of that player's previous salary.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: Players can negotiate with other teams, but teams reserve the right to match an offer sheet. If they decide not to match an offer, the team providing the new contract must also provide two 1st round picks in return for signing the player.

Transition tag: Transition tags are similar to non-exclusive franchise tags with two exceptions. First, the salary is determined by the average of the top-10 highest players at a position. Second, if a player receives an offer and their team doesn't match, then they will not receive compensatory picks.

When is the 2024 legal tampering period for NFL free agency?

The legal tampering period for NFL free agency is from March 11 at 12 p.m. to March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. At this time, teams are allowed to speak with unrestricted free agents. While no official signings can be made, deals and agreements often occur.

What is the 2024 NFL salary cap?

Early projections forecast the 2024 salary cap between $240 million and $245 million.

2024 NFL Free Agency Rankings

We've put together the top free agents of this NFL offseason. Here are the top five below. For the full list, check out our top 50 NFL free agents.

