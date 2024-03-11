National Football League
Titans will sign former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard
Titans will sign former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans might have found their Derrick Henry replacement. 

Running back Tony Pollard is expected to sign a deal to join the Titans, FOX Sports' Ben Arthur confirmed. KPRC first reported the news. Pollard will receive a three-year, $24 million deal, according to ESPN.  

Pollard figures to become the team's lead running back. Titans legend Derrick Henry became a free agent this offseason, with multiple reports emerging that he was unlikely to re-sign with the team. Tyjae Spears will also likely continue to play a role out of the backfield for the Titans. 

Pollard, a one-time Pro Bowler, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. This past season, Pollard ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns on 4.0 yards per carry. He also logged 311 receiving yards.

It was the second consecutive season that Pollard, 26, totaled 1,000-plus rushing yards. In 2022, he was much more efficient, averaging 5.2 yards per carry before sustaining an injury. 

The Cowboys are on the market now for a running back, though they may not add a high-profile veteran. Pollard served as the Cowboys' lead running back for a season after they released Ezekiel Elliott in 2023. 

