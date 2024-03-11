Titans will sign former Cowboys RB Tony Pollard
The Tennessee Titans might have found their Derrick Henry replacement.
Running back Tony Pollard is expected to sign a deal to join the Titans, FOX Sports' Ben Arthur confirmed. KPRC first reported the news. Pollard will receive a three-year, $24 million deal, according to ESPN.
Pollard figures to become the team's lead running back. Titans legend Derrick Henry became a free agent this offseason, with multiple reports emerging that he was unlikely to re-sign with the team. Tyjae Spears will also likely continue to play a role out of the backfield for the Titans.
Pollard, a one-time Pro Bowler, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. This past season, Pollard ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns on 4.0 yards per carry. He also logged 311 receiving yards.
It was the second consecutive season that Pollard, 26, totaled 1,000-plus rushing yards. In 2022, he was much more efficient, averaging 5.2 yards per carry before sustaining an injury.
The Cowboys are on the market now for a running back, though they may not add a high-profile veteran. Pollard served as the Cowboys' lead running back for a season after they released Ezekiel Elliott in 2023.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
Mac Jones' spiral should serve as a warning for Patriots' new regime
-
Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces his retirement after 12-year career
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly called Bill Belichick about DC opening
Bet on Drake Maye to go No. 3 in the NFL Draft, despite rumors after Combine
-
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-100 big board
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
Broncos sending WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for two draft picks
-
Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
Mac Jones' spiral should serve as a warning for Patriots' new regime
-
Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces his retirement after 12-year career
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly called Bill Belichick about DC opening
Bet on Drake Maye to go No. 3 in the NFL Draft, despite rumors after Combine
-
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-100 big board
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
Broncos sending WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for two draft picks