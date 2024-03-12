National Football League Texans, star pass rusher Danielle Hunter reportedly agree to deal Published Mar. 12, 2024 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter has agreed to a two-year, $49 million contract with the Houston Texans, per multiple reports. NFL Media first reported the move.

Most of the contract, $48 million to be exact, is guaranteed, representing a significant commitment to the man who has reached the Pro Bowl in four of the past five seasons and is coming off arguably his best season ever in 2023.

Hunter, 29, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Last year, he totaled a career-high 16.5 sacks, 83 combined tackles and four forced fumbles, as well as an NFL-best 23 tackles for loss. Hunter has racked up five 10-plus sack seasons and has been part of four Minnesota playoff teams.

In Houston, Hunter will be a veteran companion to Will Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, on Houston's defensive line playing for head coach DeMeco Ryans, whose time as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator saw stellar defensive end play.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share