National Football League 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete Updated Jun. 11, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is on the cover of "Madden NFL 25," which was revealed on Tuesday.

McCaffrey, who signed a two-year, $38 million extension with the 49ers last week, will be the first running back to appear on the cover of "Madden" since Adrian Peterson and Barry Sanders graced separate covers in 2013. He is the first non-quarterback to be featured on the cover of the video game since Antonio Brown in 2018.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen was on the cover of the game in 2024, with Hall of Fame coach John Madden himself on the cover in 2023. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes were each on the cover in 2022, and 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was on the cover in 2021.

Last season, McCaffrey ran for an NFL-high 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, while reeling in 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. He claimed 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, while also being an MVP finalist. In San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LVIII, McCaffrey registered a combined four touchdowns.

McCaffrey, a three-time Pro Bowler, spent the first five-plus seasons of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers before a midseason trade to San Francisco in 2022. He recently signed a two-year, $38 million extension with the 49ers.

"Madden 25" is set to be released on August 16.

