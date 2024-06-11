National Football League 2024 NFL minicamp roll call: Who's in attendance and who's not? Published Jun. 11, 2024 12:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The end of the NFL's offseason is near, but teams have one last week of preparation before they head out on summer break.

By the end of Tuesday, all 32 teams will have begun or completed their three-day session of minicamp. While the vast majority of the offseason workouts are voluntary, minicamp is mandatory. Players who don't attend are subject to fines that could exceed $100,000.

Here's the latest on players who either aren't present at minicamp or are in attendance despite a contract dispute.

Rodgers was absent from the Jets' first day of minicamp on Tuesday. The quarterback's decision to miss practice wasn't contract-related, though. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that it was for an event that's "important to him," but he also noted that it was also an unexcused absence.

After suffering a ruptured Achilles on his fourth snap with the Jets last season, Rodgers has participated in the team's voluntary workouts this offseason. He signed a reworked deal after being traded to the team last offseason.

Chase will attend Bengals minicamp this week, NFL Media reported Tuesday. The wide receiver skipped all of the team's voluntary workouts as is seeking a contract extension. While Chase is under contract through the end of 2025, he became eligible for a new deal this offseason.

Chase is seemingly likely to be one of the next receivers to get a big payday following Justin Jefferson's record-setting contract earlier in June. Chase has recorded at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. He had 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins isn't expected to attend Bengals minicamp this week, NFL Media reported. Unlike all other players, however, the fifth-year receiver isn't subjected to being fined for missing minicamp because he technically isn't under contract.

The Bengals franchise-tagged Higgins earlier this offseason, but he has yet to sign the $21.8 million tender. Cincinnati and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a multi-year extension.

Higgins told reporters in April that he expects to play with the Bengals in 2024.

Wirfs was in attendance for the Buccaneers' minicamp practice on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. However, he's reportedly not expected to participate in any workouts.

The standout offensive tackle is entering the final year of his rookie contract and didn't attend the voluntary portion of the Bucs' offseason program. Wirfs is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, likely meaning he's seeking one of the richest contracts at his position.

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Lamb didn't report to Cowboys minicamp earlier in June and also skipped the voluntary portion of the team's offseason program.

Considering the rising wide receiver market, Lamb is also likely to receive a rich deal. He has been one of the game's best receivers since he entered the league in 2020, leading the NFL in receptions (135) and finishing second in receiving yards (1,749) and third in receiving touchdowns (12) last season.

Lamb has said that he'll be with the Cowboys this season .

"Absolutely," Lamb told TMZ in April when asked if he would play for the Cowboys in 2024 without an extension. "Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!"

Aiyuk wasn't present for 49ers minicamp last week, sitting in a similar spot as Lamb this offseason. He's also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

There have been rumors about Aiyuk's future in the Bay Area for much of the offseason. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch acknowledged in April that the team had trade discussions involving the star receiver earlier in the offseason, but said that "it doesn't seem that likely" he'll get moved.

Aiyuk was named second-team All-Pro last season with a career-high 1,342 yards. He had 75 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns.

New York Jets Edge Haason Reddick

Reddick wasn't in attendance for the first day of minicamp on Tuesday. The Jets acquired him in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, looking to fortify their pass rush.

Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles and the 30-year-old is looking for an extension with his new team. He has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons, including 16 in 2022.

While Reddick isn't present at Jets minicamp, Saleh doesn't seem too concerned about how effective he'll be once the season begins.

"The guy is a great dude," Reddick told reporters. "He's played at a high level at multiple places. He's a pro and seasoned vet. He's the last guy I'm worried about."

Sutton confirmed that he would be in attendance for Broncos minicamp this week in an interview with the "DNVR Broncos" podcast .

Sutton skipped the voluntary portion of the Broncos' offseason program after finishing tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns last season (10). He's entering the third year of a four-year, $60.8 million deal he signed in 2021.

After missing the entirety of the Patriots' voluntary workout program, Judon was in attendance for the start of minicamp on Monday.

He is entering the final season of a four-year, $54.5 million deal he signed in 2021. Judon also didn't participate in training camp last year until his contract was adjusted for the 2023 season. He recorded 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots before suffering a season-ending biceps injury in Week 4 of last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Randy Gregory

Gregory wasn't present at the start of Bucs minicamp on Tuesday. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters that it was not an excused absence and that the team will "deal with it."

Gregory joined the Bucs this offseason on a one-year deal.

