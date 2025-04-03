National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: Jalen Milroe, Cam Skattebo headline pro day risers and fallers Published Apr. 3, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With one last opportunity to show their worth, NFL Draft prospects have put their skills on display for league talent evaluators at their pro days over the past month. Last but certainly not least will be Colorado's "NFL showcase" on Friday, when QB Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will be the center of attention.

Many players took advantage of their final on-field audition, while others would have liked to get a little more out of that performance. Here are some of the risers and fallers from this year's pro days.

RISERS

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

After running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Blue improved on that number by clocking an impressive time of 4.25 at Texas' Pro Day — the fastest of any running back during the pro day circuit. In his final season for the Longhorns, Blue had a career-high 1,068 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. He could be a later-round option for teams willing to wait on a talented prospect in a deep running back class. He'll most likely still be around because, at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, how Blue holds up physically at the next level could be a concern.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

A smooth athlete with outstanding production for the Buckeyes, Egbuka showed off his explosiveness as well at his pro day. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard time and an impressive 1.50-second 10-yard split. He also posted a 38-inch vertical. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Egbuka solidified his standing as a possible selection at the end of the first round.

Wyett Ekeler, S, Wyoming

The younger brother of Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, Wyett displayed some of the family's explosive athleticism. The Wyoming product posted a 4.44-second 40, a 41.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. Ekeler totaled 197 career tackles, with 15 pass breakups and four interceptions during his college career with the Cowboys and could be a late-round prospect on Day 3.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

The 5-foot-11 quarterback struggled with accuracy at the combine but threw the ball with precision and pace at Oregon's Pro Day in front of NFL talent evaluators, including San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch. Former Oregon quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix were also on hand. "He's got some real zip to him, and that surprised me," said FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who was at Gabriel's pro day. "I've been going to pro days for so long that you can kind of feel in the room when it's a quarterback workout that people actually care about. There was like a hush in the room, and he delivered. It was an impressive workout."



Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

An All-ACC selection with 15.5 sacks over his last two seasons, Gillotte showed that he's not only a productive player but a good athlete. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Gillotte ran a 4.65-second 40 and posted a 1.59-second, 10-yard split. He also posted a 4.35-second time in the short shuttle and 6.95 in the three-cone drills — all impressive times for his position.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

Lambert-Smith stood on his 4.37 40 at the combine last month and posted an impressive 3.98-second short shuttle at his pro day — the fastest time on the pro day circuit. Though he's from a program that traditionally does not throw the ball, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver also showed underrated route-running ability, which should grab the attention of teams looking for a size/speed profile as a developmental prospect late in the draft.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Milroe's pro day showed why he remains an intriguing quarterback prospect. He ran a 4.46-second 40, which would have been the fastest of any QB at this year's combine. Milroe is a dynamic athlete and hard worker who showed leadership skills at Alabama. Some NFL team will take a chance that it can develop him at the next level, improving his accuracy issues and throwing mechanics. The question is how early in the draft he'll go.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and the nephew of Hall of Famer Zach Thomas, Taylor certainly has the pedigree NFL scouts covet. He also has the athleticism and production that should translate to the next level, with teams wanting a tight end who can find holes in the defense and stretch the middle of the field. At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Taylor posted a solid 4.65-second 40-yard time and bench-pressed 225 pounds 28 times. He also caught the ball well in positional work at the combine.

FALLERS

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant said he wanted to put on a show at the combine by running a 4.8-second 40 and posting 30 reps at 225 pounds on the bench. But he did only 22 reps and skipped the other events. And his pro day numbers did not match the hype. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, Grant posted a 5.13-second 40-yard time, and his efforts in the short shuttle (4.76) and three-cone (7.65) also did not match the elite times for his position group. Projected as a top-50 prospect, Grant's performance could affect his draft standing.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan's 4.53-second 40 was solid for his size. And he was a very productive player for the Wildcats. However, his 1.59-second 10-yard split could be better for the top receiver prospect in the draft — if you consider Travis Hunter a cornerback prospect. McMillan also ran the 40 just once, and video surfacing on social media of him talking about not liking to watch football could have an impact on where he's situated on the draft board for some teams.

Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Restrepo posted impressive numbers for the Hurricanes last season, with 69 receptions for 1,121 receiving yards and 11 scores. He also posted 17 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press. And his short shuttle (4.21) and three-cone (6.86) times were good. However, his 4.86-second 40-yard time could scare away NFL teams looking for a slot receiver later in the draft.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo's knack for breaking tackles and production was elite in his final season at Arizona State. And he posted explosive numbers at the combine in the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10'3"). However, the 4.66-second 40-yard time he ran at his pro day would have been last among 24 running backs at the combine. And with this year's crop of backs being the fastest since 2003, that could impact Skattebo's draft status as a Day 2 prospect.

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Thomas has the length NFL teams are looking for at the cornerback position. But his 4.60-second 40 could be a concern playing on the perimeter against speedy wideouts at the next level. Thomas did post a good time in the short shuttle (4.21), showing his short-area quickness.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

