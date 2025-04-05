National Football League Shedeur Sanders falls in first round of Nick Wright's 2025 NFL mock draft Published Apr. 7, 2025 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is almost here. We're less than three weeks out from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and every team still holds its Day 1 pick.

As draft day nears, Nick Wright is getting ready for the big event. He unveiled his first mock draft in Monday's episode of "First Things First, " which included an interesting landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Here's Nick Wright's mock of the entire first round, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to be selected No. 1: -5000

Odds to be selected No. 2: +185

Odds to be selected No. 3: +190

Odds to be selected No. 4: +125

Odds to be selected No. 5: -140

Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -130

Odds to be first offensive lineman drafted: -105

Odds to be first wide receiver drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -185

Odds to be drafted by Saints: +950

Odds to be second defensive lineman/edge rusher drafted: +3000

Odds to be second cornerback drafted (including Travis Hunter): +130

Cowboys' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +160

Odds to be second cornerback drafted (including Travis Hunter): -165

Odds to be second edge rusher drafted: +4500

Odds to be first linebacker selected: +450

Cardinals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +175

Odds to be first safety drafted: +110

Seahawks' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +350

Odds to be first tight end drafted: +500

Broncos' odds to draft running back with first pick: +150

Odds to be drafted by Steelers: +600

Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +150

Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125

Odds to be first linebacker drafted: -800

Texans' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: -250

Rams' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +900

Ravens' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +130

Lions' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -200

Commanders' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +165

Bills' odds to draft safety with first pick: +1500

Chiefs' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +100

Eagles' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +300

