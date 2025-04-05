Shedeur Sanders falls in first round of Nick Wright's 2025 NFL mock draft
The NFL Draft is almost here. We're less than three weeks out from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and every team still holds its Day 1 pick.
As draft day nears, Nick Wright is getting ready for the big event. He unveiled his first mock draft in Monday's episode of "First Things First," which included an interesting landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Here's Nick Wright's mock of the entire first round, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)
Odds to be selected No. 1: -5000
2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Odds to be selected No. 2: +185
3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
Odds to be selected No. 3: +190
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 4: +125
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Odds to be selected No. 5: -140
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -130
7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Odds to be first offensive lineman drafted: -105
8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Odds to be first wide receiver drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -185
9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Odds to be drafted by Saints: +950
10. Chicago Bears: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Odds to be second defensive lineman/edge rusher drafted: +3000
11. San Francisco 49ers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Odds to be second cornerback drafted (including Travis Hunter): +130
12. Dallas Cowboys: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Cowboys' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +160
13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Odds to be second cornerback drafted (including Travis Hunter): -165
14. Indianapolis Colts: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Odds to be second edge rusher drafted: +4500
15. Atlanta Falcons: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Odds to be first linebacker selected: +450
16. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Cardinals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +175
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Malaki Starks, S Georgia
Odds to be first safety drafted: +110
18. Seattle Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Seahawks' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +350
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Odds to be first tight end drafted: +500
20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Broncos' odds to draft running back with first pick: +150
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Odds to be drafted by Steelers: +600
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +150
23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125
24. Minnesota Vikings: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Odds to be first linebacker drafted: -800
25. Houston Texans: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Texans' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: -250
26. Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Rams' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +900
27. Baltimore Ravens: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Ravens' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +130
28. Detroit Lions: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
Lions' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -200
29. Washington Commanders: Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M
Commanders' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +165
30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Bills' odds to draft safety with first pick: +1500
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Chiefs' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +100
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Eagles' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +300
