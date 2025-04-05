National Football League
Shedeur Sanders falls in first round of Nick Wright's 2025 NFL mock draft
Published Apr. 7, 2025 5:22 p.m. ET

The NFL Draft is almost here. We're less than three weeks out from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and every team still holds its Day 1 pick.

As draft day nears, Nick Wright is getting ready for the big event. He unveiled his first mock draft in Monday's episode of "First Things First," which included an interesting landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. 

Here's Nick Wright's mock of the entire first round, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

Odds to be selected No. 1: -5000

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State

Odds to be selected No. 2: +185

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

Odds to be selected No. 3: +190

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Odds to be selected No. 4: +125

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Odds to be selected No. 5: -140

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Odds to be drafted by Raiders: -130

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Odds to be first offensive lineman drafted: -105

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Odds to be first wide receiver drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -185

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Odds to be drafted by Saints: +950

10. Chicago Bears: Mike Green, edge, Marshall

Odds to be second defensive lineman/edge rusher drafted: +3000

11. San Francisco 49ers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Odds to be second cornerback drafted (including Travis Hunter): +130

12. Dallas Cowboys: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Cowboys' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +160

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Odds to be second cornerback drafted (including Travis Hunter): -165

14. Indianapolis Colts: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee

Odds to be second edge rusher drafted: +4500

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Odds to be first linebacker selected: +450

16. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Cardinals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +175

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Malaki Starks, S Georgia

Odds to be first safety drafted: +110

18. Seattle Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Seahawks' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +350

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Odds to be first tight end drafted: +500

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Broncos' odds to draft running back with first pick: +150

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Odds to be drafted by Steelers: +600

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +150

23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College

Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125

24. Minnesota Vikings: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Odds to be first linebacker drafted: -800

25. Houston Texans: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Texans' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: -250

26. Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Rams' odds to draft wide receiver with first pick: +900

27. Baltimore Ravens: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia

Ravens' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +130

28. Detroit Lions: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M

Lions' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -200

29. Washington Commanders: Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M

Commanders' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +165

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Bills' odds to draft safety with first pick: +1500

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Chiefs' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +100

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Eagles' odds to draft offensive lineman with first pick: +300

