CeeDee Lamb reportedly holds out from Cowboys mandatory minicamp

CeeDee Lamb is raising the pressure to get a contract extension done ahead of the 2024 season.

The Dallas Cowboys star receiver was not in attendance for the start of the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, NFL Media reported. He's not expected to attend any of the team's minicamp practices this week, ESPN later reported.

If Lamb misses the entire week of minicamp practices, he's subjected to roughly $100,000 in fines from the team. He'll be fined nearly $17,000 for missing Tuesday's practice and would receive a near-$34,000 fine for missing Wednesday's practice, according to the Dallas Morning News. If the Cowboys opt to hold a practice this week, Lamb will reportedly receive a fine just shy of $51,000.

Lamb has been a no-show for Cowboys workouts all offseason, recently sitting out organized team activities (OTAs). However, those were voluntary, so Lamb wasn't fined for missing any of the team's offseason workouts.

Still, it's evident that Lamb is seeking a new deal from the Cowboys. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and should be in line for a major payday. Lamb has been one of the game's best receivers since he entered the league in 2020, leading the NFL in receptions (135) and finishing second in receiving yards (1,749) and third in receiving touchdowns (12) last season.

Adding to Lamb's case, wide receivers seem to be more valued now than ever. A handful of receivers have received extensions this offseason with an average annual value of at least $25 million.

Justin Jefferson became the latest receiver to hit that threshold on Monday. He agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings that includes $110 million in guaranteed money, making it the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

How does Justin Jefferson’s extension impact Ceedee Lamb?

Lamb isn't the only notable member of the Cowboys organization who is entering the final year of their current deal. Head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott aren't under contract beyond 2024 and it doesn't appear either will receive new deals prior to the season.

With an air of uncertainty surrounding the future in Dallas, Lamb has said that he'll be with the Cowboys this season.

"Absolutely," Lamb told TMZ in April when asked if he would still remain with the Cowboys for 2024 without an extension. " … Yeah, I'll be in Dallas!"

