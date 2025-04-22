National Football League Cowboys working on two 'substantive' trades? Here are 5 players they should target Updated Apr. 22, 2025 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Leave it to Jerry Jones to drum up the intrigue. The Cowboys owner and general manager has long been famous for headline-grabbing quotes. So, why would this week be any different?

Jones and the rest of the Cowboys' brain trust held the team's annual pre-draft press conference Tuesday, handling questions about their needs, wants and dreams for the upcoming festivities.

True to his style, Jones raised eyebrows not when talking about the picks he would make, but the trades that he could.

"We're looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft," Jones told reporters. "Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today."

That stands out for two obvious reasons.

First, the idea that something could happen after the draft. Transactions that take place before the draft begins Thursday could include anything, but a trade after the draft would almost certainly be a maneuver for a veteran player, rather than 2026 draft capital. Second is the all-important word "substantive."

The Cowboys are not strangers to minor dealings around the league. Just last month, they acquired cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in swaps of Day 3 draft picks. Respectfully, those don't qualify as "substantive" moves.

To get substantive, you'd have to at least acquire proven difference-makers. The capital they traded to acquire Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore on the eve of the 2023 draft wasn't eye-popping because of the size of their contracts, but it was a boon to add two certified starters with a few short phone calls.

As far as true blockbusters go, you'd have to think all the way back to 2018, when they traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper. And that decision came in October, when their season was on the brink — far after the optimistic days surrounding the NFL Draft.

Recent Cowboys history is littered with draft trades, but a substantive trade for a veteran player isn't a regular occurrence.

It'd make perfect sense, however. Even while holding the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, the Cowboys have a lot of work to do, and most of their ammunition to do it is at the tail end of the draft. Dallas holds three picks in the top 100, and a whopping five from pick No. 200 onward. If the Cowboys are looking for immediate impact, packaging a trade for a proven pass-catcher, a veteran corner or a starting running back might be the way to go.

Now, what would that look like? It depends on whom Dallas is talking to.

We know that perennial Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey is available, since the Miami Dolphins have made it known. Ramsey turns 31 this year, and he's owed roughly $21 million, but a player of his caliber still likely has several years as a viable starter — at either corner or safety — left ahead of him. It'd also be a hell of a full-circle moment, as the Cowboys famously passed on Ramsey in favor of Ezekiel Elliott during the 2016 NFL Draft, much to Ramsey's chagrin.

Speaking of the Dolphins, no one in the league is linked to as much trade talk as Tyreek Hill these days. Hill has been hinting at it since the day the season ended, and his current contract makes it hard to imagine he'll play in Miami beyond 2025. The Cowboys aren't the type of team to be swayed by the scrutiny and controversy that seems to follow Hill, but they might be put off by the size of that deal. If the Dolphins agreed to pay at least some of his 2025 guarantees, though, this is a deal the Cowboys could swing to give their offense a boost of much-needed explosiveness.

Steelers receiver George Pickens has been a rumored trade target ever since D.K. Metcalf landed in Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his rookie deal and would fill a big need in Dallas. It's strange to think the Steelers would want to weaken a receiving group that looks incredibly strong heading into the 2025 season, but perhaps Pickens is the piece that would help them land their quarterback of the future.

If the Jacksonville Jaguars actually follow through on the pre-draft hype and make Ashton Jeanty the No. 5 overall pick, then their former first-round running back could become available. Travis Etienne probably wouldn't move the needle much among fans, but he's still only 26 and has just one year remaining on his rookie deal. Acquiring a first-round talent with 3,737 career yards for a Day 3 pick wouldn't be anything to scoff at.

Similarly, Kenneth Walker could be on his way out of Seattle depending on how the Seahawks use their 10 draft picks this weekend. Walker has one year left on his rookie deal, and it's easy to imagine Seattle opting for a duo of Zach Charbonnet and a rookie in its backfield. With such a short time left on that rookie deal, Walker could offer instant impact at a low trade price — provided the Cowboys are willing to give him some sort of extension.

Clearly, there are deals out there to be made if the Cowboys are willing.

Would it be a jaw-dropping, internet-breaking trade that vaults Dallas to contender status? I tend to doubt it. The Cowboys have enough problems paying their own stars without adding someone else's, as they are currently getting set for another contract standoff with Micah Parsons.

With so many other big-money players on their roster, they also need draft picks to keep the rest of their roster young and cheap. If you're as unwilling to spend on outside free agents as the Cowboys are, you can't afford to part with too many draft picks.

That doesn't mean something "substantive" can't happen. Again, they hold a whopping 10 picks, and it doesn't always require a blockbuster deal to add a difference-maker. If the opportunity arises to add a starter or two without leveraging their entire draft, they should absolutely take it.

David Helman covers the NFL for FOX Sports and hosts the NFL on FOX podcast. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team's official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing " Dak Prescott : A Family Reunion" about the quarterback's time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

