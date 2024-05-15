National Football League 2024 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team Updated May. 15, 2024 9:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Staff

The 2024 NFL schedule has been released. The season will begin Sept. 5 when the Ravens visit the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs. The next night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Packers play the Eagles in the league's first-ever game in South America. There are also three games in London, including two featuring the local-favorite Jaguars, and one in Munich. And the NFL will play a Wednesday doubleheader on Christmas.

Tom Brady makes his FOX Sports broadcasting debut with a Cowboys-Browns matchup in Week 1 and will be in the booth on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans when FOX broadcasts Super Bowl LIX.

Tom Brady's first FOX broadcast will feature Cowboys, Browns

While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5, our experts broke down every team's schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis.

Final record prediction: 8-9

The Cardinals started 1-8 last season without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. But with the Oklahoma product healthy, Arizona expects to come out of the gate faster this year. Doing that, plus the addition of offensive playmakers like first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., rookie RB Trey Benson and free-agent pickup Zay Jones — along with an improved pass rush on defense — could help the Cardinals double their four wins from last year. They'll have to learn to close out games, however, as they went 2-5 in one-score games in 2023. —Eric D. Williams

Final record prediction: 9-8

The Falcons take a nice step forward in Raheem Morris' first season, and Kirk Cousins should elevate the offense significantly after they totaled 17 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games last year. I'm still surprised they haven't done more to upgrade their outside pass rush, hoping instead that a healthy Grady Jarrett and rookie Ruke Orhorhoro inside can create pressure up the middle. Can new OC Zac Robinson get more than eight TDs out of Bijan Robinson in the running back's second season? This division has produced only one wild card in the past seven years, but it should sneak a second team into the playoffs this season. —Greg Auman

Final record prediction: 11-6

The Ravens lost some key pieces from last year's run to the AFC Championship Game, and we won't have to wait long to see how well they've replaced them. The season-opening rematch with Kansas City is going to dominate offseason conversations, but Baltimore will have so many more challenges in 2024. The Christmas Day showdown against C.J. Stroud and the Texans is one of the juiciest games on this year's slate, and there will also be showcase games against Buffalo, Dallas, Philadelphia and, of course, Cincinnati. If the Ravens are going to replicate last year's 13-4 record, Lamar Jackson & Co. will have to earn it. —David Helman

[Travis Kelce welcomes Chiefs opening 2024 vs. Ravens, Bengals: 'I'd rather play them early' ]

Final record prediction: 10-7

The Bills have one of the NFL's toughest schedules, with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions — oh, and against the other two AFC East contenders, the Jets and Dolphins. Josh Allen will spend the start of the season figuring out life after Stefon Diggs. Buffalo isn't likely to have a true No. 1 option in the passing offense, and that'll take some getting used to for the QB. His defense might not be as much of a help to start the season as it figures out how to fill the holes at safety, with Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer gone. With Allen still one of the league's most challenging quarterbacks to stop, the Bills are far from out of the Super Bowl hunt. But between their insanely tough schedule and their turnover, they finish just below the Dolphins in terms of record. —Henry McKenna

[2024 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate]

Final record prediction: 5-12

What constitutes a solid improvement from the NFL's worst record in 2023? Carolina has made life easier for quarterback Bryce Young, upgrading his offensive line and giving him better targets to throw to, trading for receiver Diontae Johnson and using high draft picks on receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks. The Panthers defense has sustained considerable turnover, and the last-place schedule is no gift, lining them up with the Bengals, Bears and Cardinals, who should all be improved. Anything more than six wins would be a huge debut for first-year coach Dave Canales. —Auman

Final record prediction: 9-8

Step-by-step, people. On paper, this year's Bears roster looks rock solid, with an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room for maybe the first time in my lifetime. In No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, they have the best quarterback prospect in years at the helm and a new offensive coordinator with a track record of getting great things out of his signal-callers.

But (you knew it was coming), let's not put the cart in front of the horse. I want to temper the exaggerated expectations for this team in 2024. Going from a seven-win team to making the playoffs or being in the hunt for the division is a tall order — especially in the NFC North, which could be the toughest division in the NFL this year. Plus, there's a lot of new in Chicago. The process and plan may need some time to take hold. That could result in a bumpy beginning, but I think the Bears will finally figure it out by the end of the season and cross a winning record off their roadmap to sustained success. Let that be enough for now. And if they exceed those realistic expectations, all the better for Bears fans. —Carmen Vitali

What are the expectations for the Bears and Caleb Williams?

Final record prediction: 13-4

Can the Bengals finally avoid an 0-2 start? The Week 2 matchup in Kansas City will make that difficult, but at least Joe Burrow gets to open his 2024 season against a rebuilding New England team. The schedule was always going to be tough due to playing in the nasty AFC North, but the Bengals will play only three teams from outside their division that had a winning record last year. If Burrow can stay healthy, there's a big opportunity for a bounce-back season. —Helman

Final record prediction: 9-8

It feels so strange to see a team this stacked but feel so unsure about them. That's what happens when you're led to the postseason by a backup quarterback who is no longer with the team. Joe Flacco's run was magical, but now it's time for Deshaun Watson to justify that massive contract. The Browns have one of the best rosters in the NFL, from top to bottom. But they play in the league's toughest division, and on top of that, they'll face off against league heavyweights like Dallas, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Miami. They'll need Watson to raise his level of play dramatically to improve on last year's finish. —Helman

Final record prediction: 10-7

If you're looking for a test to see if the Dallas Cowboys are the Super Bowl contenders Jerry Jones thinks they are, look for their midseason stretch in October and November. From Oct. 6 through Nov. 18, the road is perilous. They play at Pittsburgh, home against Detroit. Then, after a bye, they travel to San Francisco. The one soft spot is a trip to Atlanta, but the reward for surviving that is back-to-back home games against Philadelphia and Houston. If the Cowboys get through that, they have a chance to coast down the stretch and be battle-tested for the playoffs. That's a big if, though. –Ralph Vacchiano

Will the Cowboys or Eagles win the NFC East?

Final record prediction: 7-10

The 2023 season was a roller coaster with head coach Sean Payton (and the entire Broncos franchise) appearing to have a toxic relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson. Through all of that, Denver still won eight games last season. The Broncos then drafted Bo Nix to play quarterback, and he fits the system Payton would like to run on offense. He should fit in nicely there. The offensive line is OK and the weapons around Nix are plenty. The pass rush isn't great but this defense is solid in the back end. You have to account for some rookie growth at the quarterback position on their overall record. Vegas has the Broncos at 5.5 wins, but I think that's too low. I have the Broncos going 7-10. —Geoff Schwartz

Final record prediction: 11-6

The thing about winning the division is that you then have to play a first-place schedule the following season. That's the predicament the Lions find themselves in. Their schedule is headlined by the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans (yes, they belong here), their top competition for the NFC North title in the Green Bay Packers and an NFC Championship rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

The good news: the Lions should be up for it. General manager Brad Holmes shored up the secondary this offseason, acquiring three good corners via trade and the draft, while also providing depth to the trenches on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jared Goff received the richest vote of confidence he could have asked for in an extension that makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback by annual contract value. He now has every incentive to live up to it. Dan Campbell's guys know what it's like to have the Super Bowl in their sights only to have it ripped away from them — and they're not looking to feel that way again this year. —Vitali

Final record prediction: 11-6

The Packers will be the Lions' biggest challengers in the NFC North. This division race is too close to call this far out, but considering the amount of success Green Bay had last season with a first-year starting quarterback and the youngest team in the league, I have to think the Packers are just getting started. Provided QB Jordan Love can continue his ascent and the defense lives up to its potential under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, I expect the Packers to be firmly in the mix for the NFC North crown as well as staring down another playoff run, likely an even deeper one than in 2023. —Vitali

Final record prediction: 10-7

The reigning AFC South champion Texans won't be creeping up on anyone this season. They have a Saturday game plus five prime-time showdowns, including three straight in the middle of the season from Weeks 9-11 (Thursday night at the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets, Sunday night vs. the Lions, Monday night at the Cowboys) sandwiched between division games. Houston also has the night game on Christmas against Baltimore, a rematch of the AFC divisional round from last season — four days after facing Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

The Texans' strength of schedule is eye-grabbing on paper (fourth) but the reinforcements they've made around C.J. Stroud this offseason still gives them one of the AFC's best rosters. Houston should secure double-digit wins for the second straight season. —Ben Arthur

What are realistic expectations for the Texans?

Final record prediction: 9-8

The Colts aren’t respected nationally entering 2024, as they have just one primetime game (Week 11, Sunday Night Football at the Jets). But a healthy Anthony Richardson paired with star running back Jonathan Taylor, who has played just two regular-season snaps with last year’s No. 4 pick, could be lethal under second-year coach Shane Steichen. The franchise has stressed continuity this offseason too, re-signing and extending most of its core. Having a tame final stretch of the season on paper (Patriots, Broncos, Titans, Giants and Jaguars) could reap huge rewards for Indianapolis in playoff jostling —Arthur

Final record prediction: 9-8

The Jaguars will be tested from the jump. Their first four opponents are AFC playoff teams from last season (Dolphins, Browns, Bills, Texans). Division games aside, Jacksonville's schedule eases up (on paper) toward the end of the season and the team has a late bye (Week 12), which could be a huge help for the stretch run. The early tests could fortify the Jaguars for a playoff run, too. Last season's historic collapse didn't sit well with the organization, so that should offer plenty of motivation. But while the Jags should be competitive in the season's final weeks, they fall just below a top-heavy AFC. —Arthur

Final record prediction: 12-5

The Chiefs have won at least 11 games in nine of Andy Reid's 11 seasons as head coach. They've won at least 11 games in each of the six seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback, including their worst regular-season record of 11-6 last season. The Chiefs are better this year, adding more weapons for Mahomes while maintaining most of their defense from last season.

They always play a tough schedule, but they get the Ravens and Bengals in the first two weeks, which favors the fast-starting Chiefs. (Mahomes is 15-4 in September.) Kansas City has a pair of tough road contests in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, but on the other hand, the AFC West is paired with the NFC South this season, which means four winnable games against a poor division. And there are also the six division games, where Mahomes has won 30 of 35. Even though I believe the Chiefs will coast through the regular season, just doing enough to win the division and preserve their older players, I have the Chiefs going 12-5. —Schwartz

Will the Chiefs repeat again as Super Bowl champions?

Final record prediction: 6-11

Depending on how you feel about Bo Nix in Denver, the Raiders have the worst quarterback room in the division — and the team with the worst quarterback room in a division tends to lose more than it wins. Outside of Davante Adams, the Raiders' skill group is either average or unproven (Brock Bowers). The offensive line is average at best and running back Josh Jacobs is gone. I do like the addition of Christian Wilkins on defense, but the secondary is concerning.

The Raiders finished second in the AFC West last season, so their 2024 schedule includes road trips to Miami and Los Angeles to face the Rams, both games in which the Raiders will be decent-sized underdogs. Sportsbooks have set their number at 6.5, a lower number than Raiders fans would have thought after finishing with eight wins last season. I have the Raiders going 6-11 due to their schedule and their lack of a playmaking quarterback. ​​—Schwartz

Final record prediction: 9-8

I'm a fan of Justin Herbert and, outside of when he plays the Chiefs, I'm rooting for him. I also respect and admire the work new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has done at every place he's been. He won at the University of San Diego, at Stanford, with the 49ers and most recently, he won a national championship at Michigan. I believe Harbaugh will win plenty in Los Angeles, but not this season. The Chargers have improved their offensive line but have a small margin for error without a variety of passing options for Herbert. The defense has playmakers at all three levels, but I'm not sure about the depth of that unit even though new DC Jesse Minter will have them ready to play each week. All of this screams 8-9 or 9-8 for the Chargers. I will give them the benefit of doubt with Harbaugh and a fourth-place schedule. —Schwartz

Final record prediction: 10-7

The Rams improved their offensive line in free agency to better protect an aging Matthew Stafford. However, they also lost one of the best defensive linemen ever to play the game with the retirement of Aaron Donald, leaving a tall task for new defensive coordinator Chris Shula to figure out how to fill the void. The Rams do have nine home games and should be one of the top scoring offenses in the league, with playmakers Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams all back. —Williams

Final record prediction: 12-6

The Dolphins might not finish well, but they're stellar out of the gate. And they are absolutely a regular-season team. So it's easy to imagine them taking the AFC East this year, even though they let the division crown slip through their fingers last year. Their schedule is just so so so(!) much easier than Buffalo's. And it's a little less treacherous than the Jets' slate. Miami has been fine-tuning its roster and knows its biggest problem is cold weather. But even if the Dolphins struggle to finish strong, they should still be able to build a big enough lead to finish first — and maybe even compete for the top seed in the conference. —McKenna

Final record prediction: 8-9

I think Minnesota will be better this season than many other people think. Yes, it's a transition year for the Vikings. They brought in who they hope will be their quarterback of the future in J.J. McCarthy, but they also got themselves a bridge QB in Sam Darnold — and paid him handsomely for it. You don't give a guy $10 million without expecting him to start a fair number of games. This is the smart play, too, as it affords patience with McCarthy, who has the least tread on his tires of the major rookie quarterbacks this year.

He's a project, one who couldn't have asked for a better landing spot given the offensive talent, a defense that should be one of the best in the NFL and a former quarterback as a head coach. The Vikings' selection of McCarthy was perhaps the biggest vote of confidence in Kevin O'Connell the organization could have given him, and I'm betting their gamble pays off. It still puts them in the cellar of the division but with a respectable record and an upward trajectory. —Vitali

Final record prediction: 3-14

There are more than three winnable games on the Patriots' schedule. I've circled the Colts, the Chargers, the Bears and the Titans as beatable for New England. But a part of me thinks this will be a really tough year for New England, especially if it decides to keep first-round pick Drake Maye on the bench while Jacoby Brissett acts as a steward on offense. The Patriots are going to suffer a lot of tough losses and may even finish 0-6 in the division. The defense is good — but Bill Belichick is gone. The offense looks too similar to the one from last year that ended up being abominable. It's tough to get optimistic about this team. —McKenna

Will the Patriots sit Drake Maye in favor of Jacoby Brissett?

Final record prediction: 7-10

The Saints didn't have the cap room to address their concerns, so the offensive line will count on first-round pick Taliese Fuaga playing well and third-year pro Trevor Penning taking a big step forward. Do they get the Derek Carr who threw for 12 touchdowns and one interception in the final four games? That will help them stay in contention for their first playoff berth since 2020. If Chase Young isn't healthy, the pass rush is a concern, finishing 2023 with 14 fewer sacks than they had in 2022. The schedule isn't kind, facing the Browns and the Rams as part of finishing second a year ago. Does Dennis Allen keep his job if they go 7-10? —Auman

Final record prediction: 8-9

After a disastrous 2023, the Giants desperately need to get off to a fast start in 2024 — and the opportunity is there. They open with two games against teams that may be starting rookie QBs — vs. Minnesota (J.J. McCarthy) and at Washington (Jayden Daniels). That's at least a soft opening to set up a brutal next six games, featuring trips to Cleveland, Seattle and Pittsburgh, plus three prime-time games. That's the worst stretch, though. Overall, nine of the Giants' 17 games are against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, and they face only one of those playoff teams in December. Whether the Giants will be any good probably hinges on QB Daniel Jones. But the schedule, especially in the second half of the season, won't be an obstacle. —Vacchiano

Final record prediction: 10-7

The Jets, Dolphins and Bills are extremely comparable teams. I think the Bills are the best of the bunch, if only because of Josh Allen. I think the Dolphins have the easiest schedule. And I think the Jets are right in between; the least proven but near the Dolphins in terms of strength of schedule. That's how I landed on New York sitting at this spot, tied with the Bills in record — but below Miami. Aaron Rodgers will be back, though there's no saying how effective he'll be. But GM Joe Douglas injected a lot of money and, hopefully for New York, a lot of talent into this roster, particularly on offense. There's so much to like about this team on paper. —McKenna

Jets and Giants travel internationally after schedule release

Final record prediction: 12-5

After a disastrous 1-6 finish to last season, the Eagles need to turn the page quickly. And it sure looks like the schedule gives them a chance to do it. After a tough opener in Brazil against the Packers, they have much easier games against the Falcons and Saints. Their toughest road trip in the first seven games is at Tampa and they've got an early bye (Week 5). Not all of them are easy games, but none of those opponents is a top-tier team, giving the Eagles a real chance to open strong.

It also gives them a chance to get used to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and figure out the best ways to use their new weapon, Saquon Barkley. It'll also help that they'll see the Panthers, Commanders and Giants in their final five games, making it unlikely they'll have a late-season collapse again. —Vacchiano

Final record prediction: 8-9

This is going to be a hell of a home stretch in Pittsburgh. The early weeks look fairly manageable for a team that reached the playoffs last year, but the fun really starts after the Nov. 3 bye week. The Steelers play all six division games, not to mention big-time matchups against the Eagles and Chiefs, in the second half of the season. Eight straight games against teams that finished with a winning record in 2023 is a daunting obstacle for Russell Wilson if he's going to help Mike Tomlin achieve another winning record. —Helman

Final record prediction: 13-4

Despite a three-game losing streak during the first half of last season, the 49ers still finished in the top spot in the NFC West for the second year in a row. With most of last year's front-line players back from a team that lost the Super Bowl in overtime, the Niners will make it three straight division titles. Brock Purdy proved he can lead a team to the Big Game and remains on his rookie deal, allowing for San Francisco to continue to add pieces around him. But the 49ers must protect Purdy and play better against the run defensively. For a Super Bowl team, the 49ers' 2024 schedule is pretty manageable: Their opponent winning percentage of .505 is tied for 12th in the NFL. —Williams

The

Final record prediction: 7-10

The Seahawks regularly log among the most miles in the league, and that will be the case again in 2023. Seattle will travel 25,797 miles this season for the team's eight road games, third-most in the NFL. The Seahawks have an improved roster and should be better defensively, but with new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff at the beginning stages of creating a new culture, there will be growing pains. The Seahawks finished 7-9 in Pete Carroll's first two seasons as head coach. Expect a similar showing in Macdonald's first year. —Williams

Final record prediction: 9-8

Tampa Bay faces a hugely important month from Weeks 5-8: both games against the Falcons, both on short weeks, and a game at New Orleans, arguably the toughest three division games in a span of 24 days. With a much tougher schedule than their division rivals, the Bucs need to go at least 2-1 in those three games, or really overachieve in pulling off tougher wins. Tampa Bay had never won back-to-back division titles as of two years ago, and now the Bucs are going for four in a row. Can first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen find a long-missing run game and get the Tampa offense back into the top half of the league? —Auman

Final record prediction: 8-9

The Titans have just one prime-time game (Week 4 Monday Night Football against the Dolphins, a rerun of last season) and an early bye (Week 5), but Tennessee's slate is a coaches' and players' dream for routine. At least 14 of its games are currently scheduled to be played in the early Sunday afternoon slot. The stronger teams on the schedule are reasonably spread out. Three of the Titans' first five games are at home. Three of their last five games are also at home. With an offseason defined by building around second-year quarterback Will Levis, Tennessee's brass should be looking to 2024 with optimism. —Arthur

Final record prediction: 5-12

Welcome to the NFL, Jayden Daniels. For your first assignment, you get a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team coached by defensive whiz Todd Bowles that ranked seventh overall in defense and 10th in sacks. After that, you get to come home to face a Giants team that added stud pass-rusher Brian Burns in the offseason. And then you have to face the Bengals, Browns and Ravens in three of the next four weeks. Things will get a little easier after that. In late October, Daniels can take a deep breath with a three-game stretch against the Panthers, Bears and Giants. But there are really no easy games for a rookie quarterback and a rebuilding team. The Commanders are the homecoming game on every team's schedule, until Daniels proves he's the star the franchise thinks he's going to be. —Vacchiano

This analysis was compiled by:

AFC South reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

NFC South reporter Greg Auman ( @gregauman )

Dallas Cowboys reporter David Helman ( @davidhelman_ )

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFL and betting analyst Geoff Schwartz ( @GeoffSchwartz )

NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

