Commanders kicker Brandon McManus sued in civil court over alleged sexual assault
Published May. 27, 2024 5:43 p.m. ET

The Washington Commanders said Monday they were made aware of a lawsuit filed in civil court last week against kicker Brandon McManus.

A spokesperson said the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus' agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We take allegations of this nature very seriously," the spokesperson said in a message sent to The Associated Press.

Citing court documents that have not yet been posted on Duval County's public records database, ESPN reports the women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, are accusing McManus of rubbing and grinding against them during the flight and the Jaguars of failing to supervise him and create a safe environment for staff serving the team. They are seeking more than $1 million and asking for a jury trial, according to ESPN.

A message sent to agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents McManus, was not immediately returned. The Jaguars had no comment.

McManus, who turns 33 in July, signed with Washington in March. The Philadelphia native has been in the league for a decade, the first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, after playing at Temple.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

