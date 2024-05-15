National Football League 2024 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate Updated May. 15, 2024 8:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL season schedule is here!

We now know not only every team's opponents for next season, but when each matchup will take place.

With that in mind, let's look at the strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams.

This list is organized from the greatest strength of schedule to the weakest. The determining factor of this list — the winning percentage of each teams' 2023 opponents — is listed next to each corresponding team's name.

With that said, let's dive in!

