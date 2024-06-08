National Football League
Travis Kelce wins home run hitting contest as Taylor Swift tours in Europe
Published Jun. 8, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's power extends beyond the football field. 

Kansas City's talented tight end, who also happens to be pop superstar Taylor Swift's boyfriend, showed off his batting skills on Saturday by winning a home run contest at a charity softball event hosted by Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku.

Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland, arrived at Classic Park, home of the minor league Lake County Captains, just as the event was getting underway. As he made his way onto the field, Kelce shook hands with some fans before warmly greeting Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Once in the batter's box, Kelce, who played high school baseball, put on an impressive performance. After connecting on his final swing and sending another ball over the fence to clinch the win, Kelce flipped his bat in celebration and took a victory lap around the bases.

He was awarded a trophy he'll be able to show to Swift, who is performing concerts in Scotland this weekend.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce has become close in recent years to Njoku, who has attended his offseason Tight End University.

"That’s my guy, man," Njoku said. "He’s one of the purest human beings I’ve met in my life honestly. Always means well. Just great overall dude."

Kelce has always backed Cleveland's baseball team and last year threw out an ill-fated ceremonial first pitch that he spiked like a football.

Kelce stayed busy throughout the offseason. He recently took part in the Chiefs' organized team activities and visited the White House when the Super Bowl champions were hosted by President Joe Biden.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
