2024 NFL odds: Caleb Williams opens as Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite

Published Apr. 19, 2024 11:35 a.m. ET

The NFL draft is a week away, and bettors can wager on a host of draft markets.

And even though we're still days away from the big night and months out from the regular season, bettors can also wager on which player will be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

From USC's Caleb Williams— who'll presumably go No. 1 — to Michigan's J.J. McCarthy — who's been lighting up the rumor mill lately — you can officially sprinkle cash on athletes to take home top honors in their first professional season.

Let's dive into the odds.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2024-25: *

Caleb Williams: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Marvin Harrison Jr.: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Malik Nabers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Rome Odzune: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Jayden Daniels: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Drake Maye: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
J.J. McCarthy: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Brock Bowers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Brian Thomas Jr: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Michael Penix: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Bo Nix: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Jaylen Wright: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* odds as of 4/18/24

The prevailing thought is that after almost certainly going No. 1 to Chicago, Williams will be the Day 1 starter for the Bears, with a bevy of offensive talent at his disposal, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

"Andrew Luck is the last quarterback to go to a situation that had this much talent on the roster around him," FOX Sports host Emmanuel Acho said on a recent episode of Speak. "Caleb Williams has this much talent around him. 

"It's not too many teams whose skill positions I would take ahead of the Chicago Bears."

Could Caleb Williams lead the Bears to the playoffs in his rookie season?

Could Caleb Williams lead the Bears to the playoffs in his rookie season?

Previous NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winners

2023: C.J. Stroud, Texans 
2022: Garrett Wilson, Jets 
2021: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals 
2020: Justin Herbert, Chargers
2019: Kyler Murray, Cardinals
2018: Saquon Barkley, Giants
2017: Alvin Kamara, Saints
2016: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
2015: Todd Gurley, Rams
2014: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

