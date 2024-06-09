National Football League Caleb Williams gets another weapon: Veteran TE Marcedes Lewis returning to Bears Updated Jun. 9, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will get quite a bit of experience added to his pass-catching options in 2024. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is set to re-sign with the Bears for his second season in Chicago — and 19th in the NFL, he told FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Once he officially signs his next Bears contract, the 40-year-old Lewis will become the second-oldest NFL player on an active roster, behind only his former Green Bay Packers teammate and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Longtime offensive lineman Jason Peters was the oldest player in the NFL last season at 41 years old, just ahead of Rodgers and Lewis. Peters currently remains an unsigned free agent but has also given no indications he is planning to retire.

Lewis was a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, and spent the first 12 seasons of his career there, helping Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. He caught a touchdown in that narrow loss to Tom Brady's New England Patriots in what would be Lewis's final game as a Jaguar. Lewis then spent five seasons with the Packers, coinciding with Rodgers' last two NFL MVP campaigns in 2020 and 2021 and the quarterback's final season in Green Bay in 2022.

Lewis then joined the Bears in 2023, playing in all 17 games at 39 years old, recording four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. He was primarily used as a blocker, with Cole Kmet the clear No. 1 pass-catching tight end in Chicago. Lewis figures to play a similar role in an upgraded Bears offense in 2024, while also bringing a wealth of experience to help Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.

The Bears have also added veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D'Andre Swift and drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze No. 9 overall to join incumbents like Kmet and wide receiver DJ Moore, giving Williams plenty of quality receiving options as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner seeks to deliver on the immense hype surrounding his first NFL season.

