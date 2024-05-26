National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Bettors all in on Raiders' Zamir White to lead league in rushing Published May. 26, 2024 11:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All (bettors) hail, Zamir White.

White is entering his third season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and all signs point toward him starting at running back, after the departure of Josh Jacobs, now a member of the Green Bay Packers.

And, to say expectations are high for White at the betting counter, might be an understatement.

Check out this tidbit from ESPN's Ben Fawkes:

ADVERTISEMENT

That's a lot of belief in White from NFL gamblers, eh?

White has appeared in 31 games in his first two seasons, starting in only four. He has a career total of 521 rushing yards and one touchdown.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, White is +3500 to lead the league in rushing as of May 26.

However, bettors appear to be all in on White, presumably due to the fact that Jacobs is gone and since 2020, Jacobs finished in the top three league-wide in rushing attempts twice, including rushing the ball the second-most times in the league in 2022 (Jacobs entered the league in 2019).

In five years with the Raiders, Jacobs averaged 261 carries per season. He's played in 73 games, meaning he averaged nearly 18 carries per game.

Although Jacobs led the league in rushing yards in 2022 (1,653), the Raiders have not finished in the top 10 in rushing yards since Jacobs arrived.

However, there are questions at the quarterback position for the Raiders, who figure to start second-year QB Aidan O'Connell.

Could it mean more attempts for White throughout the season?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share