49ers' Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy is like Scottie Scheffler, outside of arrest

Brock Purdy has continually impressed the San Francisco 49ers, including star defensive end Nick Bosa, who likened the young signal-caller to star golfer Scottie Scheffler — with an exception.

"I think he's definitely getting a little more vocal within the building. I don't think he's ever going to change. I don't think he's somebody that's going to change even when he gets paid next year. He's a man of faith. He kind of reminds me of Scottie Scheffler — except for he didn't get arrested," Bosa joked at team OTAs on Wednesday about Purdy. "Just super humble, really good kid, and he's definitely famous."

Of course, Scheffler was arrested last week at the PGA Championship for not obeying police instructions, which quickly became the biggest story in American sports. He went on to finish the event in a four-way tie for eighth place at -13.

In 16 regular-season games last season, Purdy totaled 4,280 passing yards, 31 passing yards, 11 interceptions and an NFL-high 113.0 passer rating, while completing 69.4% of his passes. Purdy finished fourth in MVP voting behind his teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey.

That said, Purdy's play tailed off in the postseason, as he posted an 88.3 passer rating and completed just 61.1% of his passes across San Francisco's three games. The 49ers are coming off a brutal overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs, their second Super Bowl loss to said opponent in five years.

Purdy just completed his first full season under center for the 49ers after taking over during the 2022 season, when he made a combined eight starts (regular season plus postseason) before suffering a season-ending elbow injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game; San Francisco went 7-0 in the starts that Purdy finished.

Meanwhile, Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler, is coming off his fourth 10-plus sack season, while logging a career-high 53 combined tackles. He posted two more sacks in the playoffs.

