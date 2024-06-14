National Football League Taylor Swift streams Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony on social media Published Jun. 14, 2024 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taylor Swift wasn't physically in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony, but she was certainly there in spirit.

The pop music icon and girlfriend of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce watched some of the ceremony via Instagram live streams shared by players and their significant others. Swift made her presence known while viewing the live broadcast of Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, by leaving several comments and emojis.

"JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOOO," Swift wrote with the Union Jack flag in the first of several comments. Swift, who's currently on the European leg of The Eras Tour, posted after performing in her first of three concerts at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift showed her excitement during the festivities with comments such as, "YESSSSSSS," "CONGRATULATIONS" and "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH." She also dropped the heart eyes emoji when the rings were revealed.

Swift also expressed her appreciation for Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the Chiefs' overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. "AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE," she commented.

The ceremony went well into the night in Kansas City, meaning that Swift wasn't able to stick around for the entire thing. "Gotta go to sleep it's so late here love you guys," Swift, who was six hours ahead in Liverpool, wrote in her final comment.

Kelce attended the ring ceremony event alone, rocking an all-red suit. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, shared their appreciation for the singer ahead of the event, telling E! News that they're "big Taylor Swift fans."

"We like having that visibility," Mahomes added on the extra attention the Chiefs got after Kelce's relationship became public. "At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are."

"I love it," Brittany Mahomes added. "I love that it's getting young girls into football so that they can watch it with their dad."

Swift has largely been by Kelce's side ever since their relationship went public in September. She attended 13 total games, including all four playoff games. She even flew from Tokyo to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce appeared to be sitting side-by-side during the ring ceremony, with the quarterback sharing a picture the two of them took together after they received their rings.

share