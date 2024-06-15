Bengals WR Tee Higgins reportedly signs $21.8M franchise tag
Wide receiver Tee Higgins has reportedly signed his franchise tag with the Cincinnati Bengals and will make $21.8 million for the 2024 NFL season.
Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Higgins in February, but Higgins later requested a trade before failing to report for the team's voluntary OTAs.
Higgins totaled 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in the 12 games he appeared in last season. He missed five games due to a hamstring injury. He previously reeled in 74 receptions for 1,000-plus yards in both 2021 and 2022.
Meanwhile, Bengals superstar wideout and three-time Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase is taking part in walk-through practices and team meetings at mandatory minicamp but isn't fully practicing as he seeks an extension.
As for recent receiver extensions, Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension ($110 million guaranteed) with Minnesota, Amon-Ra. St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Detroit, Jaylen Waddle signed a three-year, $84.8 million extension with Miami and A.J. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension with Philadelphia, which also recently signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension.
The Bengals are coming off a 9-8 season where they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November.
